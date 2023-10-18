Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) may be trying to look ahead to the next chapter of his life, but he can’t escape his past — and not just because he’s returned to Boston — as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 19 episode shows.

As Frasier on Paramount+ continues, Frasier begins a new career at the university, determined to be taken seriously as an academic, only to find that a nearly 20-year stint as a daytime talk show host is not easy to escape. Take, for instance, what happens when he first walks into a classroom. His nephew David (Anders Keith) leads the students in applause and greets him with, “Look around, Uncle, you are the rosy-cheeked debutante at this ball of the brains. I am the strapping young –” Frasier cuts him off and tells him to sit.

The now-professor then welcomes the students to A History of Psychology. “In this semester, I will be your Virgil, leading you not through the circles of Hades but through the —” he begins, only for a student to interrupt, asking for advice because she thinks her boyfriend might be cheating on her. “I am sorry to hear that, but this is not my old TV show. I’m not giving out any personal advice,” Frasier tells her.

But then he gets a call-in question. Watch the full clip above to see what it is and his response.

“We always knew it had to be a third act [for Frasier],” Grammer told TV Guide Magazine about the revival (before the actors’ strike). “I had a waking dream where I just suddenly went, ‘He’s got to go back to Boston. He didn’t finish there. He went there with all these hopes and he had unfinished business.'”

As for the approach to David, Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne’s (Jane Leeves) son, the goal was “to make sure we’ve got both parents in there,” Grammer explained. “Right now we’re erring a little bit on the side of Niles, but we’re approaching him with a little bit more depth and trying to make sure we don’t pin ourselves into a corner with just making a joke out of him.”

Frasier, Thursdays, Paramount+