What’s Coming to Prime Video in October 2023
October is shaping up to be a big month for Prime Video and Freevee as plenty of new and returning titles land on the platforms just in time for fall.
Whether you’re interested in classics like Frasier or are eager for the latest season of the Robbie Amell-starring comedy Upload, Prime Video has you covered. And don’t miss fan-favorite Tom Selleck in several Jesse Stone films which arrive October 1st on prime. And Freevee keeps things fun with a new season of Bosch: Legacy among other fresh titles. Scroll down for the full October slate.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
October 1
Frasier S1-11
Hit Season 3
A Fish Called Wanda
A Guy Thing
A View to Kill
A Star Is Born
Abduction
Arsenal
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bubba Ho-Tep
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web
Crawl
Daybreakers
Detroit
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Flesh & Blood
For the Love of the Game
For your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Godzilla vs. Kong
Going My Way
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Green Lantern
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Holiday in Handcuffs
Holiday Inn
Hotel Rwanda
It’s Complicated
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents of Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die
King Solomon’s Mines
Lawless
Legally Blonde
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mars Attacks!
Masters of the Universe
Mean Creek
Moby Dick
Moneyball
Moonraker
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
My Adventures With Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Navy Seals
Nerve
Never Say Never Again
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Original Sin
Rain Man
Red Corner
Righteous Kill
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Suicide Squad
That’s Entertainment
The Apartment
The Birdcage
The Intouchables
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones
The Firm
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Party
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
UHF
Universal Soldier
You Only Live Twice
October 3
Billions Season 5
*Make Me Scream (Prime Video Original)
October 6
*Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (Prime Video Original)
October 6
*Totally Killer (Prime Video Original)
October 7
Tale of the Nine Tailed
October 9
Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
October 10
Copshop
*Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (Prime Video Original)
Renfield
October 11
*The Greatest Show Never Made (Prime Video Original)
*Awareness (Prime Video Original)
October 12
Blended
October 13
*Everybody Loves Diamonds (Prime Video Original)
*The Burial (Prime Video Original)
October 15
Half + Half S1-S4
One on One S1-5
October 16
Long Shot
October 17
Polite Society
October 20
*Upload Season 3 (Prime Video Original)
*Sayen: La Ruta Seca (Prime Video Original)
Surrounded
October 23
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
October 24
*Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (Prime Video Original)
*Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (Prime Video Original)
October 25
Studio 666
October 26
*Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (Prime Video Original)
October 27
*The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: The Confession (Prime Video Original)
October 31
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
October 1
The Drew Barrymore Show
12 Angry Men
A Chorus Line
A Haunted House
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Allied
Black Rock
Fatal Attraction
Fiddler on the Roof
From Beyond
Gang Related
Ghost World
Hair
Jeepers Creepers 2
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Last Night in Soho
Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return
Mississippi Burning
Oculus
One for the Money
Pitch Perfect
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
Quigley Down Under
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Shaft
Sixteen Candles
The Alamo
The Big Lebowski
The Bounty
The Change-Up
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Great Train Robbery
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Other Woman
The Possession of Hannah Grace
The Proposal
The Roommate
The Secret of NIMH
The Vampire Loves
The Watch
Unfriended: Dark Web
What’s Your Number?
October 20
*Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
October 27
Smellville
October 29
Die in a Gunfight