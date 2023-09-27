What’s Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

October is shaping up to be a big month for Prime Video and Freevee as plenty of new and returning titles land on the platforms just in time for fall.

Whether you’re interested in classics like Frasier or are eager for the latest season of the Robbie Amell-starring comedy Upload, Prime Video has you covered. And don’t miss fan-favorite Tom Selleck in several Jesse Stone films which arrive October 1st on prime. And Freevee keeps things fun with a new season of Bosch: Legacy among other fresh titles. Scroll down for the full October slate.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

October 1

Frasier S1-11

Hit Season 3

A Fish Called Wanda

A Guy Thing

A View to Kill

A Star Is Born

Abduction

Arsenal

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte’s Web

Crawl

Daybreakers

Detroit

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Flesh & Blood

For the Love of the Game

For your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Godzilla vs. Kong

Going My Way

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

Hall Pass

High-Rise

Holiday in Handcuffs

Holiday Inn

Hotel Rwanda

It’s Complicated

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents of Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon’s Mines

Lawless

Legally Blonde

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Mac and Me

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mars Attacks!

Masters of the Universe

Mean Creek

Moby Dick

Moneyball

Moonraker

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

My Adventures With Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Navy Seals

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Original Sin

Rain Man

Red Corner

Righteous Kill

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Suicide Squad

That’s Entertainment

The Apartment

The Birdcage

The Intouchables

The Mistle-Tones

The Sugarland Express

The Day After Tomorrow

The Defiant Ones

The Firm

The Golden Compass

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Party

The Shop Around the Corner

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Untouchables

The Wedding Singer

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Universal Soldier

You Only Live Twice

October 3

Billions Season 5

*Make Me Scream (Prime Video Original)

October 6

*Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (Prime Video Original)

October 6

*Totally Killer (Prime Video Original)

October 7

Tale of the Nine Tailed

October 9

Missing Link

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

October 10

Copshop

*Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (Prime Video Original)

Renfield

October 11

*The Greatest Show Never Made (Prime Video Original)

*Awareness (Prime Video Original)

October 12

Blended

October 13

*Everybody Loves Diamonds (Prime Video Original)

*The Burial (Prime Video Original)

October 15

Half + Half S1-S4

One on One S1-5

October 16

Long Shot

October 17

Polite Society

October 20

*Upload Season 3 (Prime Video Original)

*Sayen: La Ruta Seca (Prime Video Original)

Surrounded

October 23

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

October 24

*Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (Prime Video Original)

*Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (Prime Video Original)

October 25

Studio 666

October 26

*Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (Prime Video Original)

October 27

*The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: The Confession (Prime Video Original)

October 31

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

October 1

The Drew Barrymore Show

12 Angry Men

A Chorus Line

A Haunted House

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Allied

Black Rock

Fatal Attraction

Fiddler on the Roof

From Beyond

Gang Related

Ghost World

Hair

Jeepers Creepers 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Last Night in Soho

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return

Mississippi Burning

Oculus

One for the Money

Pitch Perfect

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Quigley Down Under

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Shaft

Sixteen Candles

The Alamo

The Big Lebowski

The Bounty

The Change-Up

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Great Train Robbery

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Other Woman

The Possession of Hannah Grace

The Proposal

The Roommate

The Secret of NIMH

The Vampire Loves

The Watch

Unfriended: Dark Web

What’s Your Number?

October 20

*Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)

October 27

Smellville

October 29

Die in a Gunfight