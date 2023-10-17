Take It Off! Take It Off! Subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

An icon (Elton John!) is being celebrated in the October 18 episode of The Masked Singer, but is there a legend in one of the costumes? That’s what the panelists think in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

Following a performance from Tiki — his first of the season — Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke look to both the voice and clues for their guesses. “I feel like it’s a singer. I feel like it’s an icon. If I’m putting the clues together, make you laugh, I’m kinda getting Van Halen, former lead singer, David Lee Roth. The videos, the energy, he’s always tongue-in-cheek.” Ken Jeong likes it, pointing out, “He’s got that sense of humor.”

Thicke is thinking along similar lines: “Sold millions, toured the world, rock symbol — these type of vocals are screaming rock god legend to me.” Watch the full video above for his guess, including the specific (solo album) reason behind it and what host Nick Cannon has to say about the masked celebrity.

The October 18 episode of The Masked Singer celebrates Elton John’s music as the milestone 10th season continues with its new format of three incredible groups and special Battle Royale semi-final episodes. Thicke will open the show with a performance of “Tiny Dancer,” and the stage will be decked out in stars in honor of the legendary singer, pianist, and composer. Four new celebrities will be introduced and one unmasked.

Season 10 features 16 total celebrity singers in costumes such as Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus, Rubber Ducky, Cow, Diver, Gazelle, and S’More. The contestants boast a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, seven Hall of Fame Awards, three Lifetime Achievement Awards, and over 50 tattoos.

So far this season, the unmasked celebrities are: Demi Lovato as Anonymouse, Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky, Tom Sandoval as Diver, and Michael Rapaport as Pickle.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox