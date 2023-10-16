Matthew Perry Shares Rare Photo with Actor Father John Bennett Perry

Matthew Perry is cherishing his connection with his father. The 54-year-old Friends star took to Instagram on October 15 to share a heartfelt photo alongside his dad, John Bennett Perry.

“Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage,” Perry wrote in the post’s caption.

In the photo, the Friends star and his 82-year-old father stood side by side, smiling as they sipped from clear glasses.

This upload marked Perry’s second post since April. Three days earlier, he shared an image of his lawn with a caption, “Why can Elon Musk send a woman to the moon and not be able to invent a silent leaf blower?”

At 82 years old, Bennett Perry has appeared in various films, showcasing his acting talent in productions such as Independence Day and George of the Jungle. He shared the screen with his son in the 1997 film Fools Rush In.

Bennett Perry also made a guest appearance in an episode of Friends. In Season 4’s “The One with Rachel’s New Dress,” he portrayed the father of Joshua, a character with whom Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel was romantically involved.

Perry has another fatherly figure in his life, Dateline‘s Keith Morrison. Morrison married Matthew’s mother, Suzanne, in 1981. Morrison provided insights into his relationship with his stepson during a 2020 interview with People.

“He’s one of those people who always is the center of the room for a reason and it was so as a kid,” Morrison said in the interview. “On the hockey team, I used to take him off to his hockey games on Saturday mornings. It was like Matthew and the hockey team. He was the one who scored all the goals. He was the guy. The same on the tennis court. He was extremely, extremely good on the tennis court and very intense.”

“He’s an intense, talented, focused character. He’s very bright. That was always the case as he was growing up.”