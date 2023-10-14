The Season 2 trailer for Prime Video’s acclaimed adult animated superhero series Invincible has finally arrived.

Initially premiering during Prime Video’s New York Comic Con panel, the trailer above features the fallout of the superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), turning on humanity and his family, Debbie (Sandra Oh) and our titular teen hero, Mark (Steven Yeun). The world is reeling from the devastation left between the father and son clash from last season, and now Mark is worried, after admiring his father’s heroics for so long, he may fall down his path of villainy. “When I was a kid, I always wanted to be like my dad,” Mark says in the trailer opening and laments, “What if that happens?”

We see Mark as Invincible, attempting to step it up as a hero. We also see the return of Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Zazie Beetz as Amber, the return of the Guardians of the Globe, and more than a few alien/scientific threats. We also cut to a scene that shows Invincible in a torn-down city, threatening its citizens.

The first half of its eight-episode season will premiere on November 3, with new episodes airing weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season 2 will premiere in early 2024. The first season received a “Certified Fresh” ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Invincible will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan, aka Omni-Man’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The series also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and special guest voice Peter Cullen of Transformers fame.

Executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Invincible, Season 2 Premiere, November 3, Prime Video