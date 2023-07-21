Prime Video has finally revealed the trailer and release date for its highly-anticipated second season of Invincible, the adult animated superhero series starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel.

In the footage above, the trailer starts with Principle B.N. Winslow (Reginald VelJohnson) at Mark Grayson’s (Yeun’s Invincible) high school saying, “for some of you, it probably seems like this day would never come,” he says teasing the class of graduates before him, as well as the audience.

Before long, the footage shifts into showcasing all the adversaries he will come up against this season. We also see a tease of some of the big names coming in to lend their voices this season, including longtime Optimus Prime (of Transformers fame) actor Peter Cullen and Mark Hamill. Before the teaser ends, Omni Man (Simmons), Invincible’s father and central protagonist, is ominous as usual.

The news came from executive producer and co-creator Robert Kirkman, who was on the panel for the announcement. The first half of Season 2 will debut with eight episodes on November 3 weekly, followed by a mid-season hiatus. The season is expected to pick back up in early 2024. However, alongside a teaser, character assets, and an extended episode clip, Kirkman also revealed there would be a special standalone screening of “Invincible Atom Eve,” an origin episode focused on the character, which will premiere globally on Prime Video on July 21, following its screening at SDCC.

The footage for the episode showcases Atom Eve (voiced by Gillian Jacobs) and her growing pains as a superhero. Check out the visuals for that below.

Invincible, which originally aired on March 25, 2021, revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Invincible, Season 2 Premiere, November 3, 2023, Prime Video

Invincible Atom Eve, Special Premiere, July 21, 2023