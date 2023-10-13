‘Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Heartbreak as Joan Quits, Plus Things Get Ugly – What You Didn’t See on TV

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Golden Bachelor.]

Things are starting to take an emotional toll on ABC‘s The Golden Bachelor as another contestant abruptly exits the mansion due to a family issue, leaving Gerry in tears. Elsewhere things are getting ugly as contestants are feuding.

The third episode of the Bachelor spin-off series aired Thursday, October 12, and saw the 12 remaining women taking part in a talent show to impress Gerry. Sandra tried her hand at stand-up comedy; Susan busted out some karate moves, and Ellen gave a sex education lesson.

But it was Joan’s heartfelt poem that won Gerry over, and he selected the 60-year-old private school administrator for a one-on-one date. During a romantic dinner, Joan opened up, sharing that, like Gerry, she also lost her spouse. She also talked about how difficult it was to come on the show and leave her postpartum daughter at home.

Gerry was clearly taken with Joan and offered her a rose, guaranteeing her spot in the mansion. Many viewers wondered if he had found his dream woman. Unfortunately, things took a turn the next morning when Joan received a message from her family telling her that her daughter was struggling. Sadly, Joan had to tell Gerry she was leaving the competition to be with her daughter.

This comes a week after fellow contestant Marina chose to step away from the show due to an urgent family matter.

The news of Joan’s exit clearly devastated Gerry, who, at one point in the episode, was seen sitting outside the mansion crying.

Taking to her Instagram Story after the episode aired, Joan provided an update, writing, “A huge thank you to everyone expressing their concern for my family. It’s a privilege to be a mom to four amazing kids and a grandmother (they call me Jojo) to two beautiful grandchildren. But once a mom, always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn’t work out with finding love.”

“Everyone at home is doing great and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again,” she added.

Fans were devastated to see Joan leave so early in the competition and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Joan is such a special woman. A shame she had to leave the group,” tweeted one fan.

“Gerry crying while Joan is explaining why she’s going home I’m so SAD,” wrote another.

“Gerry sitting in the car reminiscing about his date with Joan for it to end in tears. It’s so heartbreaking, he was smiling from ear to ear and now he’s crying – I hate this omg,” said another commenter.

Another hoped to see Joan back in the future, suggesting, “Dare I say Joan for The Golden Bachelorette???”

Elsewhere on Thursday’s episode, things got ugly between Teresa and Kathy, ending in an awkward confrontation. Kathy was annoyed that Teresa kept boasting about her one-on-one time with Gerry; she felt they should keep their private moments to themselves.

Kathy later confided in Gerry about her struggles, but she didn’t reveal any names. Gerry cheered her up by offering her a rose, but after she returned to the mansion, Teresa pulled her aside for a chat. The talk was awkward, with Kathy telling Teresa she needed to be more aware.

Teresa ended up in tears, and Gerry was confused by the entire situation and tried to get to the bottom of it. He eventually found out that Teresa was the person Kathy had an issue with, and it had him questioning whether his connection with Teresa was genuine or not.

In the end, Kathy and Teresa both received roses, along with Ellen, Faith, Sandra, Leslie, Nancy, Susan, and April. That meant Edith and Christina were sent home.