Gerry‘s quest for love continued on Thursday’s (October 5) episode of ABC‘s The Golden Bachelor, but one of his romantic hopefuls was nowhere to be seen despite receiving a rose last week.

Los Angeles-based educator Marina, whom Gerry gifted a rose in last week’s premiere, was absent from the second episode. Not only did she disappear, but the show didn’t address her departure on-screen, leaving many viewers confused about what happened to the early fan favorite.

According to ETOnline, Marina chose to step away from the show due to an urgent family matter. While the situation wasn’t mentioned in the episode itself, a deleted scene was posted on The Golden Bachelor‘s official Instagram page, showing Gerry receiving the unfortunate news.

In the video, host Jesse Palmer tells Gerry that Marina “had a situation with her family back home” and would no longer be taking part in the competition. He then calls the 60-year-old single mom on FaceTime and lets her chat with Gerry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Bachelor (@goldenbachabc)

“The thing I wanted to tell you, I’m a single mom, and I had to choose my family and support my family’s needs at this time,” Marina explains. “I am sorry that I had to leave, but at the same time, I had to get my priorities straight.”

Gerry completely understood, telling Marina, “I fully understand commitment to family overrides just about everything else. I really respect you for doing what you’ve done. I agree with you 100 percent that you need to put your family needs before everything else.”

“I think I needed to hear that,” Marina replies. “I wanna wish you well. I think there are some beautiful women with beautiful souls. I want to wish you nothing but my best from my heart.”

With Marina’s shock exit, 12 women remain in the competition, including Joan, Ellen, Nancy, Leslie, Edith, Sandra, Susan, Christina, Faith, April, Theresa, and Kathy, all of whom received roses on Thursday’s episode. Jeanie, Natascha, and Peggy were all sent home.