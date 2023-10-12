‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season 2 Adds Melissa McBride as Series Regular

Daryl and Carol are back together again.

As part of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon presence at New York Comic Con, it was announced that Melissa McBride will be a series regular in Season 2. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol is set to debut in 2024.

McBride is reprising her role as Carol Peletier, which she played for 11 seasons alongside Norman Reedus, in the spin-off set in France. (She was originally set to star in the series from the beginning alongside Reedus.) This news comes ahead of the Daryl Dixon Season 1 finale on Sunday, October 15 at 9/7c on AMC and AMC+, in which she makes an appearance.

“I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away,” McBride said in a statement. “Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!”

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Season 2 is currently in production in France (with a SAG waiver to resume production). In addition to Reedus and McBride, it stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney.

Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante executive produce.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been a ratings success for AMC+ and AMC to become the most-viewed premiere in the history AMC+ and is pacing to be the most-viewed single series of any show ever on the platform.

Also coming up in the Walking Dead Universe are the second half of the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead (Sunday, October 22) and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (February 2024).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Premiere, 2024, AMC and AMC+