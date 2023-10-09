‘When Calls the Heart’: Elizabeth Makes a Major Decision in Cliffhanger Ending

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 10, Episode 11 “Long Time Running.”]

The latest season of Hallmark Channel‘s When Calls the Heart has Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) once again torn between her fiancé Lucas (Chris McNally) and Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry), and Sunday’s (October 8) penultimate episode saw her make a game-changing decision.

To recap, Lucas has been venturing into politics this season, and his opportunity to take public office came around much sooner than expected. When Governor Bixby Balfour’s (Mark Brandon) opponent drops out of the governor’s race at the last minute, Lucas is called upon to step in as a candidate.

While this is a huge opportunity for Lucas, it comes with life-changing consequences. Yes, he would be able to help Hope Valley and protect it from the crooked Balfour, but should he win the election, he would have to move Capital City. That means Elizabeth would have to leave behind her beloved Hope Valley.

Elizabeth pushes Lucas to go for it, knowing how big of an opportunity it is. But she is reluctant to commit to moving, at least initially. After discussing the matter, the pair basically decide to cross that bridge when they come to it. In the meantime, Elizabeth says she will support Lucas on the campaign trail.

When Nathan finds out about the potential move, he confronts Elizabeth, showing that his feelings for her perhaps go beyond that of just friends. The Mountie asks her what she really wants, and Elizabeth replies, “What I want is for [Lucas] to win.”

“Well, I hope it makes you happy,” Nathan responds.

Elizabeth’s true feelings become clearer in a later conversation with her friend Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), where she admits that she chose Lucas because he was the safe choice.

“I was just so afraid of getting hurt again,” she confesses. “I don’t think I was listening to my heart.”

This leads to a dramatic cliffhanger, where Elizabeth finally reveals her decision to Lucas at the train station. “You are destined for this… but my whole life is here,” she tells him, seemingly backing out of both the election campaign and the relationship.

While Lucas says he will stay, Elizabeth urges him to continue, letting him know that he’ll regret it forever if he doesn’t go for it. It eventually sinks in for Lucas that Elizabeth’s heart is elsewhere.

“Your heart isn’t there,” Lucas says as a tearful Elizabeth apologizes. “I wish you all the happiness in the world,” he continues, kissing her goodbye.

There is still one episode left in this season, so fans are now wondering what this cliffhanger means going forward. Are things between Elizabeth and Lucas truly done? Will she confess her feelings for Nathan? Or is there yet another twist in the tale?

“Wow! What an episode tonight! I loved it! The ending was great!!” wrote one fan on the official When Calls the Heart Facebook page.

“Go team Nathan, however, next week is the season finale. I see lots of cliff hangers for season 11,” added another.

“Wow, this episode flew by, my heart broke for Lucas because I feel he truly loved her and thought she loved him, too, until, recently whenever she was with Nathan, such a chemistry between those two. Can’t wait until next week!” said another viewer.

“Oh my gosh!! I don’t know how I feel about this! I love Elizabeth, Lucas and Nathan!” added one fan.

“Fantastic show tonight!! My fingers are crossed!! I love Nathan!! But it won’t happen right away and will go into next season! Wonder if Lucas is getting written out off the show for next season????” said another.

“I am thinking that there won’t be an immediate Elizabeth/Nathan couple,” stated another viewer. “We will still have to wait to see if she does end up with him. They may have her stay single with Nathan as her good friend. They seem to like twists and turns. The writers may leave both sets of fans upset.”