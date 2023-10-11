‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Marie Osmond Set to Make Her Soap Star Debut

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Singer, host, and actress Marie Osmond is expanding her horizons by making her soap star debut on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The 63-year-old singer and actress will be making her first appearance on a soap opera on The Bold and the Beautiful during a five-part event that starts on October 25, with her appearance slated for the episode airing on October 27, according to People.

Osmond is set to portray the affluent Countess Von Frankfurt, bringing “excitement in the air” to Los Angeles as she arrives to witness the highly-anticipated fashion showdown, where fashion house Forrester Creations, owned by Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his father Eric Forrester (John McCook), unveils their new collections. This event is being called a “highly-anticipated fashion showdown.”

Also making her debut on the long-running series is Kate Linder, known for her role on The Young and The Restless as Esther Valentine. Esther has long harbored a dream “to own a Forrest Creations Original,” as described in a network logline.

She will be a guest of Lauren Fenmore (Linder’s Young and The Restless co-star, Tracey Bregman), a department store owner and buyer who arrives in Los Angeles from Genoa City with two “golden tickets” to the exclusive fashion show where Ridge and Eric will unveil their couture designs, as stated in the logline.

Osmond’s premiere on The Bold and the Beautiful has been a long-anticipated event, with her originally slated to join the CBS soap in 2011. Adam Gregory (Thomas Forrester from 2010 to 2014) shared the news at the 2011 Daytime Emmys to Entertainment Tonight.