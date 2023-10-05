Is John McCook Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Faithful Bold and the Beautiful fans have taken notice of John McCook‘s character–Eric Forrester–sudden illness and are justifiably worried that McCook’s time on the soap series may be coming to an end.

The Forrester family’s patriarch keeps hinting that he wants to have his final hurrah with his couture collection. However, he’s finding it difficult to retire from his position at Forrester Creations and doesn’t want his son Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) taking over. At the same time, he’s recently been suffering from tremors, the last of which looked like an oncoming stroke. The 79-year-old actor has been a part of the series for 36 years, since March 1987, winning the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 after four nominations.

“I’m positive they’re getting ready to kill off Eric Forrester on The Bold & the Beautiful. John McCook is 79 years old and probably wants to retire,” one X user posted. “Please don’t let anything happen to my Eric Forrester!,” someone else posted.

Although his condition hasn’t been diagnosed, and we don’t even know how serious it is, fans eagerly await his daughter Bridget’s (Ashley Jones) arrival to cure him, given her medical knowledge.

However, some behind-the-scenes knowledge has revealed McCook isn’t going anywhere.

The actor has reportedly extended his contract for an additional three years. However, given the direction of the current storyline, what will happen to him next and in the future is anyone’s guess.

Many speculate that Eric will be on the losing end of a power struggle with his son. Some say he may maintain his position at the helm of Forrester Creations but eventually agree to retire.

But according to the contract news, fans of B&B can rest assured that Eric won’t depart from the show anytime soon.

When TV Insider suggested how much he seems to be enjoying the current story in September, McCook remarked, “[…] It’s a special thing that we share. It makes it so good. I’m happy to be working with Thorsten.”

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS