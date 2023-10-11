Messi Mania, Jewel on ‘Masked Singer,’ Juul’s Rise and Fall, Familiar Face on ‘Quantum Leap’

Apple TV+

Messi Meets America

Documentary Premiere

The furor over global soccer superstar Lionel Messi arriving in America to join Inter Miami CF was nothing short of (pardon the pun) messianic. A three-part docuseries, with Apple promising more episodes to come, chronicles the fan frenzy that greeted Messi—before injury and losses reminded us that reality is much messier than hype.

FOX

The Masked Singer

8/7c

Season 6 winner Jewel returns to the stage—presumably unburdened of her Queen of Hearts costume—to open “2000’s Night” with a rendition of her song “Standing Still.” Adding more nostalgic vibes, NSYNC’s Lance Bass and The Office’s Kate Flannery show up as special guest clue givers.

NBC

Quantum Leap

8/7c

Don’t call him grandma. Ben (Raymond Lee)’s next leap lands him inside the body of a 60something bank teller in Tucson, Arizona, alongside a fellow employee played by New Amsterdam alum Janet Montgomery. Ben has barely adjusted to the fact that he’s got a new grandchild in this reality when an armed bank robbery distracts him from his worries about the future of the Quantum Leap project. Back in that world, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) joins the team as Army Intelligence officer Tom Westfall.

Netflix

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Documentary Premiere

Documentarian R.J. Cutler directs a four-part series investigating the electronic cigarette pioneer Juul, which helped launch the vaping craze in the late 2010s and whose high profile became its greatest drawback. With marketing missteps and a ban from the FDA, Juul’s story is one smoking cautionary tale.

