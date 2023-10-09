Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About ‘Tough’ Caretaker Role

Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about the hardships of taking on a guardian role for her younger brother and niece in the latest episode of Fox‘s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star was granted custody of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe, whom Savannah refers to as a sister, when her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison. The 26-year-old is reflecting on her new role on Fox‘s competition series, in a clip shared by E!.

When asked for her reason for joining the show in the first place, Chrisley reveals that it had a special meaning in the clip from the October 9 episode. According to Savannah, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was one of the last shows she watched with her parents before they went to prison. “My mom watched it. She was like, ‘You could do that,'” she shares.

Despite signing up, Savannah is finding it challenging to be away from her younger family members. “I have custody of my 10-year-old sister and my 17-year-old brother,” she said. “It’s tough,” she added, noting that the lack of contact has been the hardest aspect of the competition, in which she features alongside celebrities including Jack Osbourne, Bode Miller, and more.

Trying to put it all into perspective, Chrisley tells Osbourne and Miller in another clip, “With all due respect, you don’t know what it feels like to have both your parents in federal prison and having to take custody of a 10-year-old and 17-year-old, that’s the thing… I feel like s**t for not being there. I think just for the first time in my life, I actually love two people more than I love myself.”

See what she has to say about being a guardian in the full episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test when the show airs on Fox, and stay tuned for more from Chrisley as her journey continues on the program.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox