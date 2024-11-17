Trista Sutter Confirms Social Media Absence Was Due to ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Filming

Trista Sutter is a long way from Bachelor Mansion in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3, coming to Fox on January 8, 2025.

The original Bachelorette star confirmed on Instagram on Saturday, November 16, that she’s toughing it out in Special Forces third season, months after her social media absence set off alarm bells among fans.

“Was it a divorce/nervous breakdown/midlife crisis/death/trial separation back in May?! Not unless that’s what you call Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3!” Sutter wrote, captioning a trailer for the third season.

She added: “Thankfully, none of those things are associated with my experience in filming the show, but as you get a glimpse of in the trailer, the angel on my shoulder did have to face some pretty big battles. You’ll have to tune in in January to see the battles play out, but for now, just so grateful to be a part of this epic adventure.”

In May, Ryan Sutter, Trista’s husband, had fans concerned with an Instagram post suggesting he and Trista were romantically separated and not just physically separated.

The following day, Ryan allayed those concerns, writing, “Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it.”

Days later, Trista reemerged on social media. “Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” she quipped. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.”

At the time, fans suspected that Trista was filming a season of Special Forces alongside fellow Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky, who returned from a social media absence that same day.

And Fox’s Special Forces Season 3 trailer confirms that speculation, showing that the two ex-Bachelorettes are competing alongside reality stars Denise Richards and Brody Jenner, athletes Landon Donovan, Cam Newton, Carey Hart, Alana Blanchard, Marion Jones, Golden Tate, and Nathan Adrian; actors Stephen Baldwin, Christy Carlson Romano, and Kyla Pratt; and influencer Kayla Nicole.

“This time around, the recruits will be training in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare,” Fox says in a description of Season 3. “The recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s vast terrain of both land and sea, including a high-pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 feet above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations — just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ — and no glam.”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8/7c, Fox