TV Chef Michael Chiarello Dies at 61

Celebrity chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died. The culinary expert was 61.

Chiarello died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he had been treated for the past week for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. The news was released in a statement by his company Gruppo Chiarello.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being.” The statement per People reads.

Additionally, Chiarello’s family, who was by his side upon his death, stated, “He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” they continued. “His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

While Chiarello’s funeral will be private, his family has asked that donations be made to Meals on Wheels in his honor.

Over the years, Chiarello featured on PBS and Food Network with shows like Season by Season, Michael Chiarello’s Napa, Michael Chiarello’s Napa: Casual Cooking, Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, and NapaStyle. He also appeared in various programs including Top Chef Masters, Chopped, Barefoot Contessa, and Restaurant Impossible.

Chiarello’s culinary success began in 1987 when he opened his first restaurant Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley. He later went on to open Bottega and Ottimo, as well as two Coqueta locations.

In recent years, Chiarello came under fire when two former Coqueta employees came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Denying the claims, Chiarello settled the lawsuits filed by the former workers in 2016, per SFGATE.