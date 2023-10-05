NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dies at 80

NFL linebacker legend Dick Butkus has died. The former footballer was 80 years old.

In a statement released by the Butkus family, they revealed the pro-athlete died in his sleep overnight. “The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support,” the statement reads.

According to TMZ, Butkus was found unresponsive when someone went to check on him at his home. Paramedics reportedly responded to a call for a patient in cardiac arrest. Butkus was declared dead at the scene.

The Chicago Bears player was drafted as the number 3 overall pick in 1965 following his stint at the University of Illinois. Standing at six foot three inches, Butkus weighed roughly 245 pounds at the height of his football career.

He played for the Bears from ’65 to 1973 racking in several individual awards including six All-NFL selections, two Defensive Player of the Year honors, and eight Pro Bowls. A player with a gameplay reputation, Butkus had several nicknames among which were The Maestro of Mayhem, The Enforcer, The Animal, and The Robot of Destruction.

Along with his football acumen, Butkus was also a noted celebrity endorser, broadcaster, and at times, an actor. On the TV front, Butkus appeared as a regular on shows including Blue Thunder, My Two Dads, Vega$, MacGyver, and Hang Time. He also made an appearance on Murder, She Wrote, and portrayed himself in the acclaimed made-for-TV movie Brian’s Song among other projects.

His film credits include 1974’s The Longest Yard, Cry, Onion!, Mother, Jugs & Speed, Gus, Superdome, Cracking Up, Johnny Dangerously, Hamburger: The Motion Picture, The Stepford Children, Spontaneous Combustion, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Necessary Roughness, and Any Given Sunday.

Butkus was forced to shorten his sports career due to injuries. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, the first year of his eligibility for such an honor. In 1994 his jersey number, 51, was retired.