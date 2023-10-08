‘Magnum P.I.’ Boss Says Season 5 Finale Is ‘Quite Satisfying’ as the Unexpected Series Finale

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in Magnum PI - Season 5 Premiere - 'The Passenger'
Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I.

 More

Magnum P.I. showrunner Eric Guggenheim didn’t intend on the action drama’s Season 5 finale being the series finale, but then NBC canceled the series after one post-CBS season.

Luckily for fans, the Season 5 finale “absolutely works” as the final Magnum P.I. installment, Guggenheim says.

“I actually think it’s quite satisfying. I’m really proud of the finale,” he tells TVLine. “There are a couple of threads left dangling that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but I didn’t want to end on a cliffhanger. If I’m being honest, I guess I wanted to play it safe. Too many shows have gotten burned with cliffhangers [left unresolved].”

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks in 'Magnum P.I.'

Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I. — an update of Tom Selleck’s similarly-titled ’80s show, Magnum, P.I. — stars Jay Hernandez as an ex-Navy SEAL working as a security consultant and private eye in Hawaii. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang co-star.

'Magnum P.I.' Boss Warns Magnum & Higgins 'May Not Be As in Sync As They Thought'
Related

'Magnum P.I.' Boss Warns Magnum & Higgins 'May Not Be As in Sync As They Thought'

CBS introduced Magnum P.I. in 2018 but canceled the reboot in 2022 amid reports of a licensing disagreement with Universal Television. NBC came to the rescue later that year, ordering a two-part fifth season. The first half of Season 5 debuted this February and ended in April, and in June came the news that the second half of the season — which debuted last week — would mark the end of the series. (Devoted fans are still trying to get a sixth season on the books, promoting a #SaveMagnumPI campaign for months now.)

Assuming Magnum P.I. really is ending for good, Guggenheim says he doesn’t need edits or additional scenes to make the Season 5 finale work as a series finale. “Is it how I would choose to end the show? No,” he tells TVLine. “But if it has to be the last episode, I think it absolutely works as a [series] finale. So no, there’s no reason to go back and recut or reshoot.”

Magnum P.I., Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Magnum P.I. (2018) - NBC

Magnum P.I. (2018) where to stream

Magnum P.I. (2018)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ashley Johnson and Brian Foster
1
‘The Last of Us’ Star Ashley Johnson & 6 More Accuse ‘Critical Role’s Brian Foster of Abuse
Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. at SAG-AFTRA protest on October 6
2
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Protest, Give Speeches on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson in 'Suits'
3
‘Suits’ Creator Says Even He Underestimated the Show’s Popularity
Jane Seymour-'Harry Wild'
4
‘Harry Wild’: Jane Seymour on the Joys of Playing a Woman in Her 70s
Michael Peña in 'A Million Miles Away'
5
‘A Million Miles Away’: How Michael Peña Connects to the Film’s Real-Life Story