Get ready for a spooktacular time with Huluween‘s four-episode event as American Horror Stories returns to the platform exclusively beginning Thursday, October 26.

In anticipation of the twisted tales, FX has unveiled several first-look posters and a new teaser trailer with plenty of nightmare-inducing imagery. The spinoff of American Horror Story is similar to the original in that it’s an anthology, but instead of following a different story each season, American Horror Stories follows a different story each episode.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Stories first debuted in 2021 and has already delivered 15 installments to viewers since its launch. It’s unclear who will star in the latest batch of episodes, but the offshoot series has featured plenty of American Horror Story vets over the years including Cody Fern, Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, and Denis O’Hare, among many others.

In the meantime, the horrifying teaser and posters, above, will have to serve as inspiration for where the four episodes will take viewers, since no cast or plots have officially announced yet.

The four new episodes will be part of a special Huluween event, just in time for Halloween, and will continue to expand the overall franchise. American Horror Story‘s 12th season at FX is currently airing and stars Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts. The flagship show was renewed through Season 13 in 2020 and has covered various settings and themes, such as a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, and a haunted hotel to the apocalypse itself.

With the series promising four freakish tales and unlimited terror, fans of American Horror Stories are surely in for a treat with these four upcoming episodes executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto, and Jon Robin Baitz. Catch the teaser, above, and stay tuned for the return of American Horror Stories on Hulu this October.

FX’s American Horror Stories, Season Premiere, Thursday, October 26, Hulu