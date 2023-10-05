Gerry Turner‘s search for love again is underway on The Golden Bachelor, airing Thursdays on ABC, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a new behind-the-scenes video with him ahead of the October 5 episode.

“The moment I found out about being the first Golden Bachelor, I had a Zoom call and the first face to pop up is Jesse Palmer. And I knew something was up,” he shares. “And after a short chitty chat, Jesse Palmer says, ‘Well, do you want to be the first Golden Bachelor?’ And I said, ‘Oh, hell yes.’”

As the Golden Bachelor, Gerry is facing questions like, “What does love mean to you?” For him, the “best answer” he can give to that one is “the feeling that I get when someone looks me in the eye and doesn’t have to say a single thing and I know the feeling is there. If I can find that person who will look at me in that way, I will be happy forever.”

Watch the full video above for more from Gerry, including what he’s hoping people see with this show, as well as some clips from the show.

Ahead of the series premiering, Gerry told TV Guide Magazine that when it comes to how much of his late wife he’s looking for in a new partner, “the parts I’d like to find are character, values and the ability to be an equal partner. But I’ve cautioned myself and I’m pretty firm with the rule that I’m not going to make those comparisons. I’m not looking for Toni 2.0. It’s an altogether different game at 70 than with your high school sweetheart.”

He’s also considering it a “a very realistic possibility” that he’ll get engaged. “Let’s face it, you get to 72, the clock ticks a lot faster than when you’re 20. If I’m going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don’t want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on.”

