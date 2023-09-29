‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premieres With a Shocking Elimination – Fans React

The much-anticipated Golden Bachelor finally made its debut on Thursday (September 28) night, and it started with a shocker, as ex-Bachelor Matt James‘ mom was eliminated in the very first episode.

Thursday’s premiere saw the 72-year-old father of two, Gerry Turner, meet the 22 women vying for his affection, including 64-year-old fitness instructor Leslie, who threw away her walker and ripped off her nightgown and wig to reveal a short black dress and long hair.

There was some comedic relief courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Aunt Chippy, who showed up at the arrivals to meet Gerry and banter with him about his age.

Then there was Faith, a 61-year-old high school teacher, who decided to forgo the limo arrival and instead pulled up on a motorcycle. “I’m proof you can live fast and not die young. And if you leave here with me, it will be the ride of your life,” she told Gerry.

And, of course, there was Patty, a 70-year-old retired real estate agent, who revealed to Gerry that her son is former Bachelor Matt James, who is still with his final rose pick Rachael Kirkconnell two and a half years later. So, it’s safe to say Patty had high hopes.

After the arrivals, the group enjoyed a cocktail party and did their best to impress the silver-haired Bachelor. The party saw lots of dancing, gift-giving, and even a couple of make-out sessions. Motorcycle-loving Faith even played guitar and sang an original song for Gerry, which earned her the first impression rose (and a make-out session).

However, just as things were heating up, the one-hour episode drew to a close, and Gerry had to make some tough decisions. He had to send home six of the women. “It’s difficult to look at women as wonderful as you and know that not all of you will be here tomorrow,” he said.

In somewhat of a surprise, Gerry chose to send home Matt James’ mom Patty, along with Anna, Maria, Pamela, Renee, and Sylvia.

Fans were upset by Patty’s elimination as they’d come to love her from her appearances on her son’s season of The Bachelor, where she comforted him and offered advice.

“Patty is going home night one??? A shocking turn of events,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

“I’m genuinely shocked Patty got eliminated,” said another.

“Man. I was really hoping we would see more of the icon that is Patty!” tweeted another viewer.

Other fans enjoyed the premiere but were annoyed it was only an hour long; meanwhile, the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, which aired immediately following The Golden Bachelor, received a full two hours.

