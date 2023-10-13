10 Creepy, Can’t-Miss Classic TV Episodes Airing This Halloween

From linear marathons to streaming collections and new stories across all viewing platforms, there are so many spooky things to watch this fall. If you’re overwhelmed by the volume of options, here’s a list of 10 classic TV Halloween episodes to choose from, and where and when you can watch them.

MacGyver’s (Richard Dean Anderson) enemy becomes his ally in this 1989 installment when he helps Murdoc (Michael Des Barres) save his sis from a deadly party.

Saturday, October 28, noon/11am c, Heroes & Icons (H&I)



2. Adventures of Superman: “A Ghost for Scotland Yard”

Famous magician Brockhurst is dead, right?! Tell that to his ghost. In England, Clark (George Reeves) and Jimmy (Jack Larson) get the scoop in this 1953 episode.

Sunday, October 29, noon/11am c, H&I

3. Tales From the Darkside:“Inside the Closet”

My, what big teeth it has! If you rent a room from Dr. Fenner (Fritz Weaver), keep a lock handy. In this 1984 hour, something wants more than a warm comforter.

Sunday, October 29, 2:30/1:30c, Comet

4. Perry Mason: “The Case of the Wrathful Wraith”

A woman hears the voice and sees visions of her dead husband in this 1965 puzzler. Is it a ghost, or gaslighting? Ace defense attorney Mason (Raymond Burr) is on the case.

Tuesday, October 31, 7am/6c, FETV

5. Leave It to Beaver: “The Haunted House”

On this 1959 episode, Beaver (Jerry Mathers) is frightened to walk the dog of a scary woman who lives in a decrepit old house. Hey, at least she doesn’t own a cat!

Tuesday, October 31, 8am/7c, MeTV

Meet this family of monsters for the first time in the hilariously macabre 1964 premiere. Whatever will they wear when the neighbors invite them to a costume party?

Tuesday, October 31, 7/6c, Cozi TV

7. The Andy Griffith Show: “The Haunted House”

Surely Deputy Barney (Don Knotts) isn’t easily spooked. So why does he need Sheriff Andy’s (Griffith) help to enter Mayberry’s dingiest dwelling? From 1963.

Tuesday, October 31, 8/7c, MeTV

8. Bewitched: “A Safe and Sane Halloween”

Lots of kids wish storybook characters would come to life, but in this 1967 hour, precocious witch Tabitha (Erin Murphy) makes that happen with a goblin, a gremlin and a jack-o’-lantern.

Tuesday, October 31, 8:30/7:30c, Antenna TV

9. The Beverly Hillbillies: “Trick or Treat”

The neighbors are finally being kind to the Clampetts in this 1962 episode. The reason? It’s Halloween and those hillbilly costumes are fab. Oh, wait…

Tuesday, October 31, 9/8c, MeTV

Is that howling man in the 12th Precinct’s jail really a werewolf? You can bet Capt. Barney Miller (Hal Linden) and his NYPD colleagues will sort out the hairy situation in this 1976 episode.

Tuesday, October 31, midnight/11c, FETV