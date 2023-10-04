Phil Keoghan Answers Every Question You’ve Ever Had About ‘The Amazing Race’ (VIDEO)

After 35 seasons, there aren’t many new questions to ask Phil Keoghan about The Amazing Race. He’s happy about that; it means the show’s format continues to please. But what about the host’s behind-the-scenes experiences filming the show, which has been airing on CBS since September 2001? In the video above, Keoghan reveals the tricks of the travel trade he’s picked up over the last two decades.

The Amazing Race Season 35 sees 13 teams traveling all around the globe over 21 days of competition and filming, making for 12 episodes. As Keoghan confirms above, he embarks on the same same travel plans as the competitors — and yes, there have been times when players have beat him to the Pit Stops.

“First time it ever happened was in Season 4,” he admits. “I literally was running to the mat while a team was running to the mat. It happens. If you ever see me huffing and puffing when I say, ‘You’re team No. 1,’ chances are I was actually running to get there ahead of the team.”

Since he goes around the world in 21 days every year, who better to ask for tips for beating jet lag? “I try not to think about what the time is in the place that I’ve come from,” Keoghan advises, adding that “it’s very important to buy into the time that you’re at and force yourself awake during the day so that you try to fall in line [with your new timezone] very, very quickly.”

Don’t follow this advice if you’re actually competing on The Amazing Race, though.

“We’re traveling through so many different timezones, you can’t really get into a rhythm, so my advice there is: If you can sleep, sleep,” he says. “You get very, very good at sleeping anywhere, anytime, any place.”

If you happen to see Keoghan sleeping while standing against the wall of an airport, chances are he’s in the middle of filming an episode of the reality competition series. Rest up where you can!

Check out more of Keoghan’s Amazing Race and travel hacks in the full video interview above.

The Amazing Race, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, CBS