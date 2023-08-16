If you’re missing Bridgerton, you might want to check out this upcoming Apple TV+ series.

The streaming service has announced that The Buccaneers, inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, will premiere on Wednesday, November 8, with the first three episodes. The rest of the season will roll out weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on December 13. Apple TV+ has also released photos of Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George, Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. You can check them out above and below.

“Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition,” reads the description for The Buccaneers, from creator Katherine Jakeways. “Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning…”

The series also stars Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable. The ensemble cast also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

The Buccaneers is led by an all-female creative team. It is written by Jakeways and directed by Susanna White. Jakeways and White also serve as executive producers with Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

The Buccaneers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 8, Apple TV+