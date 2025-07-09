[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Buccaneers Season 2, Episode 4, “Ice Cream.”]

When your heart is broken and you feel betrayed, sometimes, you just need to dance it out. At least, that’s what Theo (Guy Remmers), the Duke of Tintagel, resorted to in the latest episode of The Buccaneers as he reeled from the lies he was fed by his wife, Nan (Kristine Frøseth), and mother, The Dowager Duchess of Tintagel (Amelia Bullmore).

In the episode titled “Ice Cream,” Theo awakens in his mostly-empty castle and starts a new phase of his life that involves being less buttoned-up and put together, with the help of an iconic dance sequence set to the Bleachers’ song, “Modern Girl.” In TV Insider’s exclusive look behind the scenes, we see Remmers’ process of putting the dance together through rehearsal sessions as well as outtakes from set in the exciting, never-before-seen video, which you can see embedded below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

Taking on this different side of Theo was something Remmers was excited to tackle. “Fun is definitely a word I would use. We started shooting with Episode 4, which is kind of when that fun starts to show itself,” the actor shares. “And so that was really interesting for me to have to start there.”

As viewers see in the episode, there’s a lot going on, especially when Theo shows up at Hector’s (Jacob Ifan) garden party in pursuit of Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag), who happens to be engaged to the host. “All our characters were showing sides to themselves that they haven’t shown before, but yeah, [it was] incredibly fun,” Remmers continues.

“That dance scene, when I read it in the script, I was just so nervous and excited to do it. I’m so lucky to have had an opportunity to have a kind of expressionistic dance scene in a show,” Remmers reveals. “I remember watching Billy Elliot as a kid and thinking, ‘Wow, that’d be so cool to do something like that,’ and I kind of had my own little moment with that.”

As for choreographing the scene, Remmers reveals, “I did something different in every take.”

Remmers’ costar Ibrag chimes in, “My favorite part in that whole dance sequence is when you just walk out the door, and then you take a bite of that toast.”

“There’s something about solo male dance sequences in film that always end up being so iconic,” Ifan adds in. “When you’re talking about Billy Elliot, [there’s also] Saltburn, Risky Business, Sam Rockwell in Charlie’s Angels…”

While these costars may be excited to chat about dance, as mentioned, above, things are rather serious at the moment as tensions between Hector and Theo flare, and Lizzy has given into her feelings for Theo after their first kiss at the garden party, where she showed up at Tintagel, knowingly betraying her friend Nan’s trust by doing so.

“I think she genuinely does feel the shame that she felt in Season 1 from being taken advantage of, she still feels the shame but in a different font, if that makes sense?” Ibrag tells TV Insider of Lizzy and Theo’s newly sparked affair. While Nan did run off to be with Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and her sister Ginny (Imogen Waterhouse), her getaway didn’t last long as she decided it was most important for her to continue on her mission of freeing Ginny from the repercussions of running away from her husband.

What will happen next? You’ll have to keep watching to find out. In the meantime, check out that exclusive video above, and let us know what you think of the dance in the comments section.

The Buccaneers, Season 2, Wednesdays, Apple TV+