Tony Awards: CBS Sets Date for 2024 Ceremony

CBS has announced the 77th annual Tony Awards will officially broadcast live on Sunday, June 16, 2024, to celebrate the best and brightest of the latest Broadway season.

The event will broadcast live for the first time from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, on CBS as well as streaming on Paramount+. It will be live and on demand for subscribers with Showtime and on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.

Nominations for the event will officially be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The 77th annual ceremony will recognize all the award categories and honor the artistry of Broadway for the 2023-2024 year. Festivities are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Founded in 1947 by the American Theatre Wing, the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards are bestowed annually on theater professionals for their achievements on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and is a must-see night for Broadway enthusiasts.

The event has aired on CBS since 1978. Produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, the ceremony is a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for the event on behalf of White Cherry Entertainment, with Weiss also serving as director.

As fans of the ceremony may recall, the 2023 event was filled with uncertainty amid the writers’ strike but eventually went on as an unscripted telecast. A host for the 2024 event has yet to be announced, but stay tuned for additional details surrounding the biggest night for musicals on TV as we approach the ceremony in 2024.

77th Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 16, 2024, CBS and Paramount+