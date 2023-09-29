Skilled private investigator team Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) have bested murderous baddies on picturesque Oahu and skirted numerous will-they-won’t-they cliffhangers on NBC‘s Magnum P.I. Now, with the next ten episodes of the revival crime drama’s fifth season, the pair are very much together in all ways, but… are they ready to face the ultimate test — parenthood?

That “maybe baby” obstacle arises in the premiere, which picks up 12 days after the events in April’s midseason finale. In the episode, Juliet tells Thomas she’s late, and she doesn’t mean in working on their latest case involving a controversial client. “There are a couple of surprises for that relationship,” teases executive producer John Davis.

Also, stoic helicopter tour owner T.C. (Stephen Hill) struggles mentally and physically to recover from the bullet he took in a late-season episode. “His health and future are seriously in question,” says exec producer John Fox.

Meanwhile, new father Rick (Zachary Knighton) decides to get back in the dating pool. “Rick meets somebody, and it has a transformative effect,” says Fox.

Speaking of transformative, NBC is calling these the final 10 episodes for a show that’s already survived one cancellation. Do we truly believe this is the beginning of the end? “Do we have a lot of gas in the tank and a lot of geography we can still cover?” asks Davis. “Absolutely!”

Cue that “Save Magnum” campaign… again.

Magnum P.I., Season 5 Returns, Wednesday, October 4, 9/8c, NBC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.