‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Sidelined Following Covid Diagnosis

Artem Chigvintsev and Charity Lawson for 'Dancing with the Stars'
Dancing with the Stars will look a little different during the October 3 broadcast as pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev takes a step back after testing positive for Covid.

The performer was originally slated to appear alongside his celebrity partner, The Bachelorette‘s own Charity Lawson for the second week of Season 32. In order to keep safe and stop the potential spread of the virus, Artem will stay home and root for his partner from the metaphorical sidelines.

 

So, who will be taking Artem’s place alongside Charity? That would be troupe member Ezra Sousa, who will dance with Charity for the season’s Latin Night number. The announcement surrounding Artem’s absence was shared on Dancing with the Stars‘ social media where they posted, “Artem will not be dancing tonight due to COVID. Wishing him a quick recovery! ❤️ Charity will perform with Ezra for #LatinNight. #DWTS,” alongside a photo of Charity and Ezra.

Despite not being regular dance partners, Charity looks up to the task of competing without Artem if the photo, above, is any indication. And Charity should be able to reunite with Artem as long as she isn’t voted out by fans at home. As a team, Artem and Charity nabbed the highest scores among the season’s other duos, earning a total of 22 out of a possible score of 30 for their tango.

Meanwhile, it was comedian Matt Walsh, best known for Veep who got the boot first this season, bidding the competition farewell alongside his pro partner Koko Iwasaki. Don’t miss Charity’s dance for her life in the competition, and stay tuned to see when Artem will return.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 32, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

 

