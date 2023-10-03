‘Fellow Travelers’ Trailer: Secrets, Lies, and Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey’s Love Story (VIDEO)

“Everybody lies about something,” according to the Fellow Travelers trailer.

The limited series, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey and premiering on Friday, October 27 on Paramount+ with Showtime (and linearly on Sunday, October 29 on Showtime), is an eight-episode epic love story and political thriller based on Thomas Mallon’s novel and created by Ron Nyswaner.

Fellow Travelers follows Bomer’s charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics and avoids emotional entanglements until he meets Bailey’s Tim Laughlin, who’s brimming with idealism and religious faith. Their romance begins just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

Hawk is brought in for questions (but is not told the reason behind it) — about his affiliations and his personal life. When asked about his marital status, he says he’s “single, but there is a special lady in the picture,” Allison Williams‘ Lucy.

“We lie about who we sleep with,” Hawk says. “Not who we sleep with. It‘s who we love,” Tim corrects him. Watch the full trailer above for more from their love story as well as the questions Hawk faces.

The drama follows the five main characters — Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy, and Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) — over the course of four decades as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s while facing obstacles in the world and within themselves.

Bomer and Nyswaner executive produce with Robbie Rogers and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan executive produces and also directs the first two episodes. The limited series is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME.

Fellow Travelers, Series Premiere, Friday, October 27, Paramount+ With Showtime (Linear Premiere, Sunday, October 29, 9/8c, Showtime)

