Kris Jenner Made Boyfriend Corey Gamble Turn Down ‘Yellowstone’ Role

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Corey Gamble had a chance to go from unscripted TV to scripted fare with a role in the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone… but Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family matriarch and Gamble’s longtime girlfriend, put the kibosh on the idea.

The couple revealed the near-miss in the Season 4 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, as they chatted with Jenner’s daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian during a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Over dinner one night, Jenner mentioned that she was “so excited” to see the next episode of Yellowstone, the soon-to-end Western series starring Kevin Costner.

“If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star,” Gamble said, gently chiding her

“I know, so they asked Corey…” Jenner began.

“They asked you to be on Yellowstone, and you said no?” an astonished Kim cut in.

“Correct, because I told him to say no,” Jenner explained, “because I thought he was going to have to have a romantic relationship.”

Neither Gamble nor Jenner elaborated on Gamble’s proposed role on the series, but Khloé imagined one possibility. “OK, but if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I’m sure you would take it,” she said.

“Oh, that’s a hard yes,” Jenner replied.

“Now I know my next role,” Gamble said.

Kim corrected him, saying, “Now you know your next roleplay: Kevin Costner.”

Gamble and Jenner have been in a relationship since 2014, when they met at a 40th birthday party for fashion designer Riccardo Tisci in Ibiza, Spain, according to People. At the time, Gamble was working as Justin Bieber’s tour manager, the magazine adds.

Gamble’s IMDb filmography, meanwhile, shows he only has one acting credit to his name: He played a “hanger on” in the 2020 comedy film 2 Minutes of Fame, starring Jay Pharaoh and Katt Williams.