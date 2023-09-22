Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

To celebrate the arrival of executive producer Taylor Sheridan’s ratings-busting contemporary Western saga on CBS, we lassoed some fun facts about the drama.

See what goes into making this epic tale centered around rich Montana ranch owner John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who’s willing to lie, cheat and kill to keep his family’s land from developers and the local tribe.

1. John Dutton was written with Costner in mind.

But the Oscar winner wasn’t the only cast member who didn’t have to audition. Shoo-ins: Cole Hauser as John’s right-hand man Rip Wheeler and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, who alternates between Dutton friend and foe.

2. Sheridan supplies most of the horses.

He grew up partly on a Texas ranch, has partaken in riding competitions and has appeared on the show as horse trader Travis Wheatley.

3. Kelly Reilly is the best rider.

But her character, John’s badass corporate-shark daughter Beth Dutton, is on horseback the least. The British Reilly grew up using English saddles, not Western.

4. Gator, the Duttons’ chef, is played by Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau.

He also runs craft service, the department that supplies meals to cast and crew.

5. Actors are encouraged by Sheridan to try their own stunts.

Luke Grimes, who plays John’s youngest, Kayce, recently stepped in after watching his double do a herding scene on horseback.

6. The hairstylists have intentionally made adopted son Jamie Dutton’s (Wes Bentley) hair messier over the seasons.

It’s to reflect the lawyer’s journey from pleasing his dad to being his own man.

Yellowstone, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

