‘FBI True’: 3 Things to Know About the CBS Docuseries

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
John Miller, Assistant Director of Public Affairs, FBI - Retired and Chuck Berger, NYC Joint Terrorism Task Force, FBI - Retired for 'FBI True'
Preview
CBS

D.C.’s Beltway Snipers, the Golden State Killer, the Idaho kidnapping of Hannah Anderson, 16 — these cases and more are recounted by the FBI agents who sweated them in a detail-packed docuseries, FBI True for CBS. Here are a few things to know:

1. It Isn’t Identical to the Paramount+ Show

Segments from the three streaming seasons have been recombined and updated. Expect new cases too, although they’re topsecret “because of some of the agents we are featuring and locations we’ll be shooting in,” says executive producer Craig Turk.

'FBI True'

(Credit: CBS)

2. The Opener Is a Doozy

In 2013, Vietnam vet Jimmy Lee Dykes shot an Alabama school bus driver and took Ethan Gilman hostage, fleeing with the 5-year-old to his underground bunker. Enter the elite Hostage Rescue Team. Producers had “desperately wanted to feature HRT, but its members are extremely humble and rarely speak publicly,” Turk notes.

“After repeated entreaties, on the 10th anniversary of the event, Bill Francis — an HRT legend — agreed.” Video and Francis’ play-by-play of the rescue are staggering.

How 'Blue Bloods' Actor & Former Cop James Nuciforo Helps Show Stay Accurate
Related

How 'Blue Bloods' Actor & Former Cop James Nuciforo Helps Show Stay Accurate

3. This Is as Insider as It Gets

FBI agents talk cases with fellow agents over a beer and share personal pics of, for example, undercover ops and snipers donning ghillie suits — an idea sparked when a Fed pulled out his iPad to show producers what investigating the Manhattan Bomber was really like.

FBI True, Tuesday, October 3, 9/8c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

FBI True - Paramount+

FBI True where to stream

FBI True

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jessica Raine as Jenny Lee on a bike in 'Call the Midwife'
1
Why 9 ‘Call the Midwife’ Stars Left the Period Drama
Jacky Oh
2
‘Wild ’N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Cause of Death Revealed
Cristi and Ben Dozier in Building Roots
3
HGTV ‘Building Roots’ Couple Ben & Cristi Dozier on Their Hit Show, Family Life & What’s Next
Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'
4
Best Lines of the Week: ‘The Besties Are Back’
Final Moments
5
‘Final Moments’ Season 2 Premiere Delves Into Case of Devoted Mom Who Just Vanished