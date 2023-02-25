Paramount+ Schedules ‘FBI True’ Docuseries From ‘FBI’ Co-Creator Craig Turk

Ever wish there could be a true-life version of the CBS drama FBI? Check out the creatively-titled FBI True, a new Paramount+ docuseries from FBI co-creator Craig Turk.

Debuting on Tuesday, February 28, in the U.S., and a week later in Canada, FBI True will “provide a real-life look into a high-pressure world where split-second decisions can mean life or death, with FBI agents reliving the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases and revealing the real details only agents can tell,” as Paramount+ teases in a press release.

Each of the series’ 10 half-hour episodes will have FBI agents recounting cases from their career at the Arts and Crafts Beer Parlor, a favorite hangout among feds. “It’s a hallowed place where law enforcement colleagues talk frankly about the triumphs, tragedies and real truths of their jobs,” Paramount+ adds. “In this relaxed setting, they share hair-raising stories of dangerous missions carried out by the FBI in the United States and worldwide. With everything on the line, what choices did they make? How did they keep their cool with a kidnapped child’s life on the line, or with a bomb ticking in an unknown location, or a terrorist on the loose?”

FBI True boasts an insider behind the scenes, too: Veteran FBI special agent Anne Beagan joins Turk on the executive-producing team, alongside other creatives from Efran Films Canada and See It Now Studios.

Among other cases, the first season will cover the kidnapping of Hannah Anderson, the Waco siege, the Beltway Sniper, the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, and the search for Boston mob leader Whitey Bulger. As FBI agents recount their investigations, viewers will see never-before-seen surveillance video, interrogation footage, and personal photos.

“This is the FBI like you’ve never seen, as agents disclose what happened, and how they felt while working on some of the biggest and most compelling crimes of our time, revealing their fears and exulting in their victories,” says Paramount+.

FBI True, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 28