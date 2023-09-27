Joe Manganiello to Host ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Spinoff

The briefcases are back.

NBC has announced that Joe Manganiello will host Deal or No Deal Island, a spinoff of the classic series. It was originally a Dutch game show in 2002, then first in the U.S. in 2005 and hosted by Howie Mandel, who is an executive producer on the spinoff. In the new show, 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island to compete for cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition.

“The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

Deal or No Deal Island will feature thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas, and the classic game in which contestants try to beat the banker. It will be Manganiello’s job to guide them throughout — leading the game play, relaying the banker’s tempting offers, and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives.

The iconic briefcases will be hidden on the island, with millions in prize money split between them. Each episode will see players competing for the highest-value briefcase for the chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple.” There is where they’ll play the high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal. But the banker will always be watching and raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker for the chance of winning the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

Deal or No Deal Island is produced by Endemol Shine North America. The new competition format has been reimagined from the original Banijay one. Executive producers are Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson, Mandel, and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Sean Loughlin.