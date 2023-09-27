An unexpected reality competition crossover happened on Tuesday (September 26) night when America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel crashed the set of The Voice to share his adoration for Reba McEntire.

The Voice, which premiered its 24th season on Monday (September 25) and also airs Tuesdays, was in the middle of its Blind Auditions when an obnoxious fan started yelling “Reba!” from the crowd. Host Carson Daly told the annoying audience member to calm down before realizing the culprit was a familiar face.

“Hey, is that Howie Mandel?” Daly said as the camera zoomed in on Mandel standing in the audience, wearing a white T-shirt with “I ❤️ Reba” printed on the front.

“Howie, what are you doing here?” Daly continued.

“I love Reba!” Mandel replied. “We’re right next door shooting the AGT finale. Would you sign my shirt?!”

Sooo @howiemandel may actually be in the running for BIGGEST @reba STAN! 😆 He took a little detour while shooting tonight’s @AGT finale to show just how much! ❤️ #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/vHuHrF0LM1 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 27, 2023

McEntire, who joined The Voice coaching panel this season following the retirement of Blake Shelton at the end of Season 23, got out of her seat to greet Mandel and sign his shirt.

“Would you be still?” McEntire joked as Mandel struggled to contain his excitement of meeting the country music legend.

This isn’t the first time Mandel and McEntire have crossed paths, however, as the Queen of Country featured as a guest performer on AGT earlier this month and starred as a guest judge in 2011.

Following Tuesday night’s final performances, the second part of the AGT live finale will air tonight, Wednesday, September 27, where the votes will be tallied and the Season 18 winner will be crowned.

The 11 finalists include dance group Murmuration, comedian Ahren Belisle, singer Putri Ariani, singer Lavender Darcangelo, acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers, magician Anna DeGuzman, dance group Chibi Unity, singing group Mzansi Youth Choir, Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, army singing group 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus, and dance troupe Avantgardey.

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, Finale, Wednesday, 8 pm ET/PT, NBC