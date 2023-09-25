‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani’s Cooking Show Is ‘Food Porn’

Chelsea Lazkani might be best known for selling luxury real estate on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, but the mom of two is winning over a whole new audience with her sizzling Instagram cooking show.

The reality star first started showing off her culinary skills in December 2022 when she posted a Vietnamese Pho tutorial. Since then, she has shared numerous cooking videos, often featuring sexually charged slo-mo shots, sultry music, dim lighting, and extremely sensual food tasting.

In one video, Lazkani is seen chugging a large jug of milk, which drips down her chin and onto her cleavage. Another sees her seductively biting into a breakfast sandwich.

“Girl…. Why you making food look sexy like dis?!” one fan commented on Instagram, while others have dubbed the videos “food porn.”

Lazkani said the sultry vibe of her videos wasn’t intentional at the start; it just became a thing as time went on.

“I kind of fell into the sultry element of it It wasn’t something that was actually planned,” she told Decider. What most people don’t know…if you put anything on slow-mo and add a little bit of titties — which are always on show for me — it becomes sexy.”

She continued, “When I started to read the comments people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I never thought I was gay, but am I gay? Is this food porn?’ I never saw it like that because all I did was slow down the movements. It’s not so much that I’m sitting there like, ‘Oh, let’s be sexy. Let’s roll our hips. Let’s do everything so sensually.’ I’m doing things in normal speed. But if you take a bite of food and you slow it down and you’ve got a low-cut top, it’s immediately food porn.”

Lazkani also opened up about the level of production that goes into the videos, sharing, “People think it’s just, ‘Oh, you bring a videographer in to come and do this.’ No, we literally plan shots, and then I go back and I’m like, ‘OK, I want this edited like this. I want to take this out.’”

“It probably takes around three and a half hours, so any dish times it by three, to film the video,” she added. “It takes a long time, but the vision — from the angles, to the dim setting, to the songs, to the aesthetics — it’s all my vision.”

Many fans are now hoping someone will give Lazkani her own cooking show.

“You just need a cookbook and a show at this point,” wrote one commenter, while another added, ‘It’s time for your own show!”

“You need your own sexy cooking show!!!” said another viewer.

And Lazkani is absolutely open to such an opportunity, telling Decider, “I really enjoy it. So absolutely. I’d love that.”

For now, fans can see Lazkani on Selling Sunset, which revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in the Los Angeles area, and follows a group of agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives. She joined the series in Season 5 and returned for Season 6, which premiered in May.