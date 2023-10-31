What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in November 2023
November is shaping up to be a solid month of programming over at Netflix as the streamer prepares for the return of old favorites and highly-anticipated fresh titles.
Among the lineup is the first part of The Crown‘s final season which will focus on Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki). Also returning for more drama is Part 2 of Virgin River‘s (above) fifth season. Selling Sunset is also back with new episodes for reality fans. And bridging the gap between scripted and reality is the launch of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, which puts real-life competitors in the position seen in the hit Korean drama with less fatal consequences.
Plus, don’t miss event series like All the Light We Cannot. Check out the anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, featuring the voice cast of Edgar Wright‘s 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Other can’t-miss titles? Best. Christmas. Ever!, Family Switch, Ferry: The Series, Obliterated, and Wingwomen. Scroll down for all of the titles coming and going from Netflix this November.
Available This Month on Netflix:
November TBA
Elena Knows — NETFLIX FILM
The Railway Men — NETFLIX SERIES
Replacing Chef Chico — NETFLIX SERIES
November 1
Hurricane Season — NETFLIX FILM
Locked In — NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpio — NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen — NETFLIX FILM
Ready-to-retire thief Carole (Mélanie Laurent, who also directs) has one job left in her, and a deadline to meet — she wants to get the heist in before the baby comes. Her lifelong bestie Alex (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Sam (Manon Bresch), a racer they meet along the way, form the feisty trio who hope to steal a famed work from the Louvre. Can they evade the French special forces and get out alive?
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
November 2
All the Light the Light We Cannot See — NETFLIX SERIES
Cigarette Girl — NETFLIX SERIES
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Onimusha — NETFLIX ANIME
Unicorn Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 3
BLUE EYE SAMURAI — NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION
Daily Does of Sunshine — NETFLIX SERIES
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Someone has to be the greatest drug lord — why not Ferry Bouman? After bowing in the 2019 Dutch series Undercover, followed by the 2021 prequel film, Ferry, the ecstasy maker (Frank Lammers) continues the quest to grow his empire in the underworld and unseat a longtime kingpin in this eight-episode comic thrill ride. What can stand in his way? Among other things, his love Danielle (Elise Schaap) gets a glimpse of how dark work gets, and Ferry may have to pay a dear price to stay on top.
NYAD — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sly — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tailor: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Vacaciones de verano — NETFLIX FILM
November 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
November 7
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 8
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Claus Family 3 — NETFLIX FILM
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Escaping Twin Flames — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Robbie Williams — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 9
Akuma Kun — NETFLIX ANIME
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 10
At the Moment — NETFLIX SERIES
The Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
November 11
Laguna Beach: Season 3
November 14
Criminal Code — NETFLIX SERIES
How to Become a Mob Boss — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Netflix Cup: Sing to Survive — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Suburraeterna — NETFLIX SERIES
November 15
Feedback — NETFLIX SERIES
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection — NETFLIX COMEDY
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
November 16
Best. Christmas. Ever! — NETFLIX FILM
Every year, harried mom Charlotte (Heather Graham) gets a braggy year-end newsletter from successful old college pal Jackie (Brandy Norwood) and just can’t deal. But when a twist of fate leads Charlotte, her husband (Jason Biggs) and kids to crash at Jackie’s just days before Christmas, she jumps at the chance to prove that her frenemy’s life is not so perfect and put-together. “It’s irreverent with a strong emotional heart,” says director Mary Lambert of the film’s tone, which was inspired by Home Alone, the Elf soundtrack and her cast. “They are all skillful with ensemble comedy,” Lambert raves. “It was fun to watch them coaching the younger actors about how to deliver a joke or an emotion.” —Damian Holbrook
The Crown: Season 6 Part I — NETFLIX SERIES
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water — NETFLIX FILM
Lone Survivor
November 17
All-Time High — NETFLIX FILM
Believer 2 — NETFLIX FILM
CoComelon Lane — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Dads — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Queenstown Kings — NETFLIX FILM
Rustin — NETFLIX FILM
Sagrada Familia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — NETFLIX SERIES
Ready, player one: Scott Pilgrim is going fully 2-D in this eight-episode anime series. Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, which were turned into the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, this version still sees slacker bass player Scott (voiced by Michael Cera, back with the entire cast of the film) fall for mysterious Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Before they can be together, Scott must fight Ramona’s league of seven evil exes — like hunky movie star Lucas Lee (Chris Evans) and whiny college roommate Roxy Richter (Mae Whitman). “It’s like Street Fighter meets a John Hughes movie,” says O’Malley. But things will get more complicated before it’s game over. Says exec producer BenDavid Grabinski: “We took the core story and [took it] in a hundred directions you’re not expecting.” —Emily Aslanian
Stamped from the Beginning — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 20
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
November 21
Leo — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 22
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist — NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Squid Game: The Challenge — NETFLIX SERIES
November 23
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon — NETFLIX ANIME
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 24
A Nearly Normal Family — NETFLIX SERIES
DOI BOY — NETFLIX FILM
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me — NETFLIX FILM
Last Call for Istanbul — NETFLIX FILM
My Demon — NETFLIX SERIES
Wedding Games — NETFLIX FILM
November 27
Go Dog Go: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 28
Comedy Royale — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Like a K-Drama — NETFLIX SERIES
Onmyoji — NETFLIX ANIME
Verified Stand-Up — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 29
American Symphony — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Switch — NETFLIX FILM
If the holidays have you turned all around, wait till you see the Walkers! Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms lead this lively comedy as Jess and Bill Walker, harried L.A. parents dealing with a new baby, a messy French bulldog, and two increasingly distant teens (Brady Noon and Emma Myers, above, with Garner and Helms). After an encounter with a psychic (Rita Moreno) during a rare celestial event right before Christmas, they awake to what amounts to a Freaky Friday on the family plan. “It’s a six-way [out-ofbody] switch,” explains director McG (Charlie’s Angels). “It’s mother and daughter, father-son and a baby and a dog.” It’s also a scream. With no idea how to swap back, the Walkers wind up walking (get it?) in one another’s shoes, leading to some LOL-worthy crises and, of course, eye-opening realizations. “I think it’s secretly a fantasy of parents to be young again,” adds McG. “And there’s the benefit of swapping with your kid because [they think you] have it easy.” —DH
Hard Days — NETFLIX FILM
Obliterated — NETFLIX SERIES
Getting bombed in Vegas takes on a new meaning! Shelley Hennig and Nick Zano lead an elite squad of special-forces agents (including, from left, Terrence Terrell, Eugene Kim, and Paola Lázaro) in this raucous action comedy that kicks off with a race to foil a terrorist’s explosive plot to level Sin City. “When it looks like they’ve succeeded, they celebrate with an epic party,” says exec producer Hayden Schlossberg. But the device they defused was a decoy, so this wildly inebriated A-Team must stumble back into action to save the day. Says co-EP Jon Hurwitz. “It’s a recipe for disaster, and a hell of a lot of fun.” — DH
School Spirits: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving This Month:
The Amazing Race: Season 5
The Amazing Race: Season 7
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Accepted
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
Loving
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf’s Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air