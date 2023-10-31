What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in November 2023

November is shaping up to be a solid month of programming over at Netflix as the streamer prepares for the return of old favorites and highly-anticipated fresh titles.

Among the lineup is the first part of The Crown‘s final season which will focus on Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki). Also returning for more drama is Part 2 of Virgin River‘s (above) fifth season. Selling Sunset is also back with new episodes for reality fans. And bridging the gap between scripted and reality is the launch of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, which puts real-life competitors in the position seen in the hit Korean drama with less fatal consequences.

Plus, don’t miss event series like All the Light We Cannot. Check out the anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, featuring the voice cast of Edgar Wright‘s 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Other can’t-miss titles? Best. Christmas. Ever!, Family Switch, Ferry: The Series, Obliterated, and Wingwomen. Scroll down for all of the titles coming and going from Netflix this November.

Available This Month on Netflix:

November TBA

Elena Knows — NETFLIX FILM

The Railway Men — NETFLIX SERIES

Replacing Chef Chico — NETFLIX SERIES

November 1

Hurricane Season — NETFLIX FILM

Locked In — NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpio — NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen — NETFLIX FILM

Ready-to-retire thief Carole (Mélanie Laurent, who also directs) has one job left in her, and a deadline to meet — she wants to get the heist in before the baby comes. Her lifelong bestie Alex (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Sam (Manon Bresch), a racer they meet along the way, form the feisty trio who hope to steal a famed work from the Louvre. Can they evade the French special forces and get out alive?

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

November 2

All the Light the Light We Cannot See — NETFLIX SERIES

Cigarette Girl — NETFLIX SERIES

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Onimusha — NETFLIX ANIME

Unicorn Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI — NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION

Daily Does of Sunshine — NETFLIX SERIES

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Someone has to be the greatest drug lord — why not Ferry Bouman? After bowing in the 2019 Dutch series Undercover, followed by the 2021 prequel film, Ferry, the ecstasy maker (Frank Lammers) continues the quest to grow his empire in the underworld and unseat a longtime kingpin in this eight-episode comic thrill ride. What can stand in his way? Among other things, his love Danielle (Elise Schaap) gets a glimpse of how dark work gets, and Ferry may have to pay a dear price to stay on top.

NYAD — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sly — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tailor: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vacaciones de verano — NETFLIX FILM

November 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

November 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Claus Family 3 — NETFLIX FILM

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Escaping Twin Flames — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Robbie Williams — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 9

Akuma Kun — NETFLIX ANIME

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 10

At the Moment — NETFLIX SERIES

The Killer — NETFLIX FILM

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

November 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

November 14

Criminal Code — NETFLIX SERIES

How to Become a Mob Boss — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Netflix Cup: Sing to Survive — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Suburraeterna — NETFLIX SERIES

November 15

Feedback — NETFLIX SERIES

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection — NETFLIX COMEDY

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever! — NETFLIX FILM

Every year, harried mom Charlotte (Heather Graham) gets a braggy year-end newsletter from successful old college pal Jackie (Brandy Norwood) and just can’t deal. But when a twist of fate leads Charlotte, her husband (Jason Biggs) and kids to crash at Jackie’s just days before Christmas, she jumps at the chance to prove that her frenemy’s life is not so perfect and put-together. “It’s irreverent with a strong emotional heart,” says director Mary Lambert of the film’s tone, which was inspired by Home Alone, the Elf soundtrack and her cast. “They are all skillful with ensemble comedy,” Lambert raves. “It was fun to watch them coaching the younger actors about how to deliver a joke or an emotion.” —Damian Holbrook

The Crown: Season 6 Part I — NETFLIX SERIES

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water — NETFLIX FILM

Lone Survivor

November 17

All-Time High — NETFLIX FILM

Believer 2 — NETFLIX FILM

CoComelon Lane — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Dads — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Queenstown Kings — NETFLIX FILM

Rustin — NETFLIX FILM

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — NETFLIX SERIES

Ready, player one: Scott Pilgrim is going fully 2-D in this eight-episode anime series. Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, which were turned into the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, this version still sees slacker bass player Scott (voiced by Michael Cera, back with the entire cast of the film) fall for mysterious Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Before they can be together, Scott must fight Ramona’s league of seven evil exes — like hunky movie star Lucas Lee (Chris Evans) and whiny college roommate Roxy Richter (Mae Whitman). “It’s like Street Fighter meets a John Hughes movie,” says O’Malley. But things will get more complicated before it’s game over. Says exec producer BenDavid Grabinski: “We took the core story and [took it] in a hundred directions you’re not expecting.” —Emily Aslanian

Stamped from the Beginning — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21

Leo — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Squid Game: The Challenge — NETFLIX SERIES

November 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon — NETFLIX ANIME

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family — NETFLIX SERIES

DOI BOY — NETFLIX FILM

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me — NETFLIX FILM

Last Call for Istanbul — NETFLIX FILM

My Demon — NETFLIX SERIES

Wedding Games — NETFLIX FILM

November 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 28

Comedy Royale — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Like a K-Drama — NETFLIX SERIES

Onmyoji — NETFLIX ANIME

Verified Stand-Up — NETFLIX COMEDY

November 29

American Symphony — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Switch — NETFLIX FILM

If the holidays have you turned all around, wait till you see the Walkers! Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms lead this lively comedy as Jess and Bill Walker, harried L.A. parents dealing with a new baby, a messy French bulldog, and two increasingly distant teens (Brady Noon and Emma Myers, above, with Garner and Helms). After an encounter with a psychic (Rita Moreno) during a rare celestial event right before Christmas, they awake to what amounts to a Freaky Friday on the family plan. “It’s a six-way [out-ofbody] switch,” explains director McG (Charlie’s Angels). “It’s mother and daughter, father-son and a baby and a dog.” It’s also a scream. With no idea how to swap back, the Walkers wind up walking (get it?) in one another’s shoes, leading to some LOL-worthy crises and, of course, eye-opening realizations. “I think it’s secretly a fantasy of parents to be young again,” adds McG. “And there’s the benefit of swapping with your kid because [they think you] have it easy.” —DH

Hard Days — NETFLIX FILM

Obliterated — NETFLIX SERIES

Getting bombed in Vegas takes on a new meaning! Shelley Hennig and Nick Zano lead an elite squad of special-forces agents (including, from left, Terrence Terrell, Eugene Kim, and Paola Lázaro) in this raucous action comedy that kicks off with a race to foil a terrorist’s explosive plot to level Sin City. “When it looks like they’ve succeeded, they celebrate with an epic party,” says exec producer Hayden Schlossberg. But the device they defused was a decoy, so this wildly inebriated A-Team must stumble back into action to save the day. Says co-EP Jon Hurwitz. “It’s a recipe for disaster, and a hell of a lot of fun.” — DH

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving This Month:

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf’s Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air