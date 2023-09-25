Reba Joins ‘The Voice,’ Jesse L. Martin in ‘Irrational,’ ‘Futurama’ Finale, ‘NCIS Day’ on CBS
Reba McEntire makes her debut as a coach on The Voice as the Blind Auditions begin. Jesse L. Martin returns to NBC as a crime-solving expert in behavioral science in The Irrational. Hulu’s reboot of Futurama gets existential in the Season 11 finale. NCIS marks its 20th anniversary by replaying its first episode as part of a prime-time mini-marathon.
The Voice
Blake Shelton may have left the building, the last of the original coaches to depart the long-running singing competition, but country royalty fills the void when “Queen of Country” Reba McEntire, a former “Mega Mentor,” takes over one of the red chairs alongside last year’s champ, Niall Horan, and returning superstars John Legend and Gwen Stefani. As always, the Blind Auditions are the most irresistible part of any season, and who wouldn’t want to be on Reba’s team?
The Irrational
A fresh scripted series this fall (intentionally made for a U.S. network) is almost as rare as a camera-shy Kardashian, but this offbeat NBC procedural would be worth a look in any season, with a charismatic star in Law & Order alum Jesse L. Martin and an intriguing premise. He plays Alec Mercer, a professor and expert in behavior science who helps authorities figure out why people do inexplicable and often criminal things. The opener poses the question: “Why would somebody confess to a murder he didn’t commit?”
Futurama
The animated sci-fi comedy wraps its comeback 11th season by blowing its own mind with an existential conundrum. When Professor Farnsworth creates a simulation of the Planet Express world, Amy promptly observes: “We think we’re real. Couldn’t our universe also be a simulation?” Things get even more complicated when the simulation creates its own simulation, and robot Bender begins to question his own reality: “If you prick me, do I not bleed?” he cries, soon realizing that may not be the best example.
NCIS
The network marks the milestone 20th anniversary of the global hit procedural by declaring it “NCIS Day,” which would be a lot more celebratory if new episodes were available. The strikes put an end to that, and we won’t see the first global extension, NCIS: Sydney, until November. Instead, CBS presents a mini-marathon of significant episodes starting with the very first NCIS stand-alone premiere from September 2003, followed by the Season 2 finale from 2005. A Season 19 episode featuring the current cast rounds out the night.
Inside Monday TV:
- The Price Is Right (CBS, check local schedules): With a tip of the cap to legendary host Bob Barker, who passed away last month, the game show moves into its new soundstage in Glendale, California for its 52nd season, with Drew Carey returning as host for the 17th Let’s Make a Deal (check local schedules) also returns with Wayne Brady’s 15th anniversary as host and the show’s 60th anniversary on TV.
- Modern Family (12:30 pm/11:30c, TBS): The Emmy-winning comedy joins the cable network’s daytime schedule with a three-hour block.
- Kitchen Nightmares (8/7c, Fox): After nearly a decade, Gordon Ramsay resurrects the series in which he rescues failing restaurants. First stop: the Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, N.Y. Followed by a second season of the grueling boot camp known as Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (9/8c). Celebrity recruits include 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, Sharknado star Tara Reid, Olympic ski racer Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, JoJo Siwa, and former Bachelor Nick Viall.
- Son of a Critch (8/7c, The CW): It’s Sports Day at school, with students and parents taking part in an all-day gym class. Maybe not the best time for young Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) to try out his comedy material.
- Below Deck Mediterranean (9/8c, Bravo): The reality show’s eighth season gets off to a bumpy start on the Italian Riviera when a paperwork snafu causes visa headaches for two crew members, forcing Capt Sandy to rely on temps for her first charter.
- Breeders (10/9c, FX): The dark comedy about parenting ends after four seasons on a poignant note, welcoming a new generation at Baby Jay’s naming party, which brings back memories for Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard).