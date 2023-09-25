Reba Joins ‘The Voice,’ Jesse L. Martin in ‘Irrational,’ ‘Futurama’ Finale, ‘NCIS Day’ on CBS

Reba McEntire makes her debut as a coach on The Voice as the Blind Auditions begin. Jesse L. Martin returns to NBC as a crime-solving expert in behavioral science in The Irrational. Hulu’s reboot of Futurama gets existential in the Season 11 finale. NCIS marks its 20th anniversary by replaying its first episode as part of a prime-time mini-marathon.

Tyler Golden/NBC

The Voice

Season Premiere 8/7c

Blake Shelton may have left the building, the last of the original coaches to depart the long-running singing competition, but country royalty fills the void when “Queen of Country” Reba McEntire, a former “Mega Mentor,” takes over one of the red chairs alongside last year’s champ, Niall Horan, and returning superstars John Legend and Gwen Stefani. As always, the Blind Auditions are the most irresistible part of any season, and who wouldn’t want to be on Reba’s team?

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

Series Premiere 8/7c

A fresh scripted series this fall (intentionally made for a U.S. network) is almost as rare as a camera-shy Kardashian, but this offbeat NBC procedural would be worth a look in any season, with a charismatic star in Law & Order alum Jesse L. Martin and an intriguing premise. He plays Alec Mercer, a professor and expert in behavior science who helps authorities figure out why people do inexplicable and often criminal things. The opener poses the question: “Why would somebody confess to a murder he didn’t commit?”

Matt Groening/Hulu

Futurama

Season Finale

The animated sci-fi comedy wraps its comeback 11th season by blowing its own mind with an existential conundrum. When Professor Farnsworth creates a simulation of the Planet Express world, Amy promptly observes: “We think we’re real. Couldn’t our universe also be a simulation?” Things get even more complicated when the simulation creates its own simulation, and robot Bender begins to question his own reality: “If you prick me, do I not bleed?” he cries, soon realizing that may not be the best example.

CBS

NCIS

Special 9/8c

The network marks the milestone 20th anniversary of the global hit procedural by declaring it “NCIS Day,” which would be a lot more celebratory if new episodes were available. The strikes put an end to that, and we won’t see the first global extension, NCIS: Sydney, until November. Instead, CBS presents a mini-marathon of significant episodes starting with the very first NCIS stand-alone premiere from September 2003, followed by the Season 2 finale from 2005. A Season 19 episode featuring the current cast rounds out the night.

Inside Monday TV: