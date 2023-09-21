‘America’s Got Talent’ Adds ‘Fantasy League’ Series on NBC — Who’s Judging?

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The Got Talent franchise is expanding.

NBC has announced that America’s Got Talent is getting a new iteration, AGT: Fantasy League, set to premiere in 2024. Singer and songwriter Mel B is returning as a judge — after being part of AGT Seasons 8-13 and AGT: The Champions Season 1 — alongside executive producer Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel (who currently host AGT with Sofia Vergara). Terry Crews will host.

AGT: Fantasy League is similar to a fantasy sports draft. Each judge will choose a roster of their favorite acts, from winners, finalists, viral sensations, and fan favorites from America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises worldwide, all pre-selected by America in an initial vote. So, for the first time in the show’s history, the judges, too, are competing alongside the contestants, mentoring and guiding the acts through the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion.

It’ll be after the America’s Got Talent finale on Wednesday, September 27, that fans will be able to suggest acts they want to see compete on Fantasy League by nominating their favorite picks from more than 60 acts on the AGT app. Then, 40 acts will move forward to the AGT draft pool, with the judges carefully selecting and filling out their fantasy teams with 10 showstopping acts of singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians, and more.

AGT: Fantasy League will feature the Golden Buzzer, which sends acts straight to the finals, but there’s a twist: Each judge can use theirs for their own act or to steal an act from another judge’s team.

The audience will vote each week to determine which acts will advance to the finals and which judge will earn bragging rights as their act is crowned champion.

AGT: Fantasy League is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, and Jason Raff are the executive producers.

