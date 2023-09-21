Friday Night SmackDown Moving to USA Network, Plus NBC Planning Wrestling Specials

After five years on Fox, Friday Night SmackDown is returning to the USA Network.

In October 2024, SmackDown will leave Fox as part of a new deal with NBCUniversal. It also includes WWE producing four annual specials for NBC and serves as the first time WWE content will air during NBC‘s primetime slot.

“NBCUniversal has been a tremendous partner of WWE for decades,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a statement. “We are excited to extend this longstanding relationship by bringing SmackDown to USA Network on Friday nights and look forward to debuting multiple WWE special events annually on NBC.”

NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Frances Berwick added: “It’s a privilege and thrill to continue NBCU’s decades-long partnership with WWE, which has helped cement USA Network’s consistent position as the top-rated cable entertainment network in live viewership. With Friday nights on USA, primetime specials on NBC, and the WWE hub on Peacock, we’ll continue to use the power of our portfolio to super-serve this passionate fanbase.”