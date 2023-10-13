‘Bosch: Legacy’ EP Teases ‘Harry Feels Helpless’ in Wake of Daughter’s Kidnapping

Private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) has already lost his beloved ex-wife in a gangland shooting, and in Bosch: Legacy’s second-season opener on Freevee, daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), a rookie cop for the LAPD, is in critical danger after being kidnapped last season by a serial rapist in a Mexican wrestling mask.

“Harry feels helpless,” says executive producer Henrik Bastin of the former cop. “He’s no longer on the force and he can’t go after his own daughter’s abductor.”

Of course, Bosch is a play-outside-of-the-rules kind of guy, and the first two nail-bitingly intense episodes flash back and forth between Maddie’s brave attempts to survive her dire situation and her dad’s desperate attempts to locate her. “This case,” Bastin says, “will strain relationships and be an [ongoing] major storyline.”

Meanwhile, the FBI is homing in on Harry and his frenemy, defense attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers). They’re both linked to an oil pipeline explosion that led to the killing of corrupt financier Carl Rogers (Michael Rose), who had ordered a near-fatal hit on Chandler. Says Bastin: “Honey and Bosch have poked the bear that is the federal government. That’s going to come back and bite them this season.” Uh-oh!

Bosch: Legacy, Returns, Friday, October 20, Freevee

This is an excerpt from TV Insider‘s October issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.