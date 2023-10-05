‘Loki’: A Timeline for Marvel’s God of Mischief

Loki Season 2 kicks off the next chapter of Tom Hiddleston‘s Marvel God of Mischief, but it’s been quite a bit of time since he last graced our screens. Below, we’re breaking down the trickster’s MCU timeline.

Adopting baby Loki (965 A.D.)

The king and queen of Asgard take in the infant Loki after their war with the Frost Giants concludes.

The Young Trickster

The magical Loki grows up in Asgard, pranking his older brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and believing they are bound by blood.

Fight for the Throne (2011)

Odin appoints Thor his successor and a devastated Loki helps the Frost Giants invade Asgard during his coronation.

The Cold Truth

Loki finally discovers his Frost Giant heritage and feels betrayed by his Asgardian parents for using him as a political pawn.

A Real Villain

The enraged god of mischief steals the Asgard throne and plots to have Odin (Anthony Hopkins) killed but is defeated by Thor.

Loki’s New Ally (2012)

Loki meets the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin), who gifts him a mind-controlling scepter and promises to give Loki Earth if he delivers the Tesseract.

The Battle of New York

Loki invades Earth, and though he briefly steals the Tesseract, he is defeated by the Avengers.

A Loki Variant

The 2023 Avengers of Endgame return to the Battle of New York and drop the Tesseract near Loki. He uses its portal powers to escape.

The Time Variance Authority

Variant Loki is found by the TVA, the extra-dimensional organization that eliminates alternate timelines.

Loki Meets Mobius

TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) offers to save Loki from being “reset” if he helps track another escaped Loki variant.

Not the Loki We Were Expecting

Loki discovers the variant he’s hunting is Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). They become allies, determined to uncover the dark secrets of the TVA.

The Void

While on the run, Loki and Sylvie join forces with other Loki variants to beat the beastly gatekeeper of the Citadel at the End of Time.

The Multiverse Implodes

At the end of Season 1, Sylvie sends Loki through a time door and stabs the TVA’s creator, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

Prisoner of War (2012)

Over in the “prime” timeline, Loki is sentenced to eternal imprisonment below Asgard’s royal palace.

Loki as Odin (2013–17)

Loki, freed to defeat the Dark Elves, fakes his death and pretends to be Odin. After a period of time, Thor uncovers his ruse.

Teaming Up

Loki joins Thor against their sister, Hela, who has taken Asgard. He helps the Asgardian beings abandon the realm on a massive starship.

Thanos Kills Loki (2018)

The refugee ship is attacked by Thanos, still seeking the Tesseract. He brutally murders the newly redeemed Loki.

Loki, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 5, 9/8c, Disney+

This is an excerpt from TV Insider‘s October issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.