A ‘Delicate’ Horror Story, ‘Dogs’ Daddy Issues, Lives of the Supermodels, More ‘Morning Show’ Scandal
Horrors! Kim Kardashian trades in the reality-TV cameras for a script, starring in the latest season of FX’s American Horror Story opposite Emma Roberts in a Rosemary’s Baby-style season subtitled (ironically?) Delicate. College-bound Elora makes first contact with her absentee father in a memorable episode of Reservation Dogs. An Apple TV+ docuseries profiles four of the world’s most famous supermodels, while the fictional The Morning Show attempts to do damage control after a new scandal.
American Horror Story: Delicate
Let’s assume “delicate” is being used ironically here, given the berserkly grisly nature of past seasons. The 12th installment of the lurid anthology is attracting more attention than usual, with the casting of Kim Kardashian (supplying the series’ requisite jolt of camp) opposite Emma Roberts, who stars as rising film actress Anna Victoria Alcott, whose longing for motherhood (with husband Matt Czuchry) opens the door for terror that’s likely to get many of us racing to rewatch Rosemary’s Baby for comfort. Co-stars include Cara Delevingne, Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Ryan Murphy repertory players Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare and Leslie Grossman.
Reservation Dogs
One week before the series finale of this wonderful dramedy about Indigenous life, Elora (Devery Jaobs) takes giant leaps into her future in a memorable episode (written under her full name as Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs) that’s distinguished by special guest-star casting that will remain secret until it airs. Elora is determined to go to college, but to get financial aid, she needs to track down the father she never knew. This first contact is poignant, funny, regretful, hopeful: the elements that make Reservation Dogs one of today’s best shows flying under the radar.
The Super Models
Naomi. Cindy. Linda. Christy. Now in their 50s, the most iconic of supermodels are reunited in a four-part docuseries depicting their transformation of the fashion culture in the 1980s, breaking down societal and sexist barriers to take control of their glamorous careers. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington reflect on their rise as the first generation of influencers, with commentary by fashion greats including Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Isaac Mizrahi, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood.
The Morning Show
With scandal raining down upon the UBA TV network amid a trove of hacked and leaked corporate e-mails, CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) laments, “We should do the news, not be the news.” Too late. In a bruising and provocative episode, damage control becomes the top priority, with new anchor Chris Hunter (the terrific Nicole Beharie) thrust into the spotlight in a racially charged and very public faceoff with embattled board chair Cybil Richards (Holland Taylor, never better), who tells network star Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) that she “knows what it’s like when a bunch of men decide a woman’s sell-by date.”
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- MasterChef: United Tastes of America (8/7c, Fox): The two-hour season finale plays out before a live audience, as the final three home cooks prepare a lavish three-course meal with eyes on the $250,000 grand prize.
- America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): In the glittery talent competition, the final acts learn the results of America’s vote, which decides who makes it to next week’s finale.
- Superfan (9/8c, CBS): Country star Kelsea Ballerini meets five of her most devoted followers, competing for the honor to be crowned her greatest superfan in the season finale.
- Archer (10/9c, FXX): When new agent Zara (Natalie Dew) insists on taking a spa day, Lana (Aisha Tyler) is forced to go back into the field. She joins the spy team on a perilous mission to Ibiza, where the carnage is frequently interrupted by pungent discussions of work-life balance and whether “self-care is rebranded narcissism.”
- Skin in the Game with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi (streaming on ESPN+): The anti-racism scholar leads a probing five-episode docuseries into racism in sports. Topics include the impact of Black athletes advocating for social change, Black women athletes’ mental health issues and diversity in sports media.
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (streaming on Netflix): The streamer returns to the scene of the crimes involving the now infamous South Carolina family with three new episodes.
- The D’Amelio Show (streaming on Hulu): The influencer family may have gained new visibility on Dancing with the Stars, but Season 3 of their docu-reality show reveals all wasn’t rosy off stage—though apparently never off-camera.