A ‘Delicate’ Horror Story, ‘Dogs’ Daddy Issues, Lives of the Supermodels, More ‘Morning Show’ Scandal

Frank Ockenfels/FX

American Horror Story: Delicate

Season Premiere 10/9c

Let’s assume “delicate” is being used ironically here, given the berserkly grisly nature of past seasons. The 12th installment of the lurid anthology is attracting more attention than usual, with the casting of Kim Kardashian (supplying the series’ requisite jolt of camp) opposite Emma Roberts, who stars as rising film actress Anna Victoria Alcott, whose longing for motherhood (with husband Matt Czuchry) opens the door for terror that’s likely to get many of us racing to rewatch Rosemary’s Baby for comfort. Co-stars include Cara Delevingne, Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Ryan Murphy repertory players Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare and Leslie Grossman.

FX

Reservation Dogs

One week before the series finale of this wonderful dramedy about Indigenous life, Elora (Devery Jaobs) takes giant leaps into her future in a memorable episode (written under her full name as Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs) that’s distinguished by special guest-star casting that will remain secret until it airs. Elora is determined to go to college, but to get financial aid, she needs to track down the father she never knew. This first contact is poignant, funny, regretful, hopeful: the elements that make Reservation Dogs one of today’s best shows flying under the radar.

Apple TV+

The Super Models

Documentary Premiere

Naomi. Cindy. Linda. Christy. Now in their 50s, the most iconic of supermodels are reunited in a four-part docuseries depicting their transformation of the fashion culture in the 1980s, breaking down societal and sexist barriers to take control of their glamorous careers. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington reflect on their rise as the first generation of influencers, with commentary by fashion greats including Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Isaac Mizrahi, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

Apple TV+

The Morning Show

With scandal raining down upon the UBA TV network amid a trove of hacked and leaked corporate e-mails, CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) laments, “We should do the news, not be the news.” Too late. In a bruising and provocative episode, damage control becomes the top priority, with new anchor Chris Hunter (the terrific Nicole Beharie) thrust into the spotlight in a racially charged and very public faceoff with embattled board chair Cybil Richards (Holland Taylor, never better), who tells network star Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) that she “knows what it’s like when a bunch of men decide a woman’s sell-by date.”

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

