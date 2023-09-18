‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Arrested For DUI & Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into House

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested for drunk driving and a hit-and-run in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, September 16. The reality star reportedly drove onto a residential property and clipped the house.

Per TMZ, Beador drove back onto the road after hitting the house and continued to drive before parking her car in the middle of the road and exiting the vehicle with her dog. When police arrived after receiving a 9-1-1 call, Beador reportedly acted as if she was on a walk with her pet but was visibly intoxicated.

Beador’s car has been seized by law enforcement as part of the investigation into the damage to the struck home. TMZ reports she was cited with two misdemeanors (hit-and-run and DUI alcohol) and released without bond.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is not currently in production, but Season 17 is currently in-season on Bravo. Beador’s relationship with now ex-boyfriend John Janssen has been covered in the season. The pair had been together for three and a half years when they split in November 2022, right after filming for Season 17 ended. Beador told People the breakup was unexpected for her.

“He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating,” she said in January.

Beador told Page Six that constant fighting led to their breakup, saying, “It was just a lot of bickering. There was no major [moment like], ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to walk away!’”

“It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering,” she added. “And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it.”

The duo have maintained a friendship since the breakup. Beador told Page Six that Janssen accompanied her to the taping of the Real Housewives episode of Celebrity Family Feud that aired this summer.