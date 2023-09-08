New York is the place to be to geek out about your pop culture favorites this fall, with New York Comic Con once again taking over the Javits Center (October 12-15).

With the event about a month out, ReedPop has started to announce the panels and screenings for the four days. And while the ongoing writers and actors’ strikes mean that the talent list will be a bit different (like San Diego Comic-Con) over the summer, there is still quite a bit on the schedule. Below, see the list of panels and events that have been announced so far and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set. (All times are ET.)

Thursday, October 12

4:15 p.m. Futurama (Hulu): The beloved sci-fi, animated series triumphantly returned to Hulu with all new-episodes after a brief ten-year hiatus. Celebrate with a room full of fans as we screen the season finale episode and get a sneak peek at Season 12, followed by a panel with the creatives behind the show. (Main Stage)

4:30 p.m. Scavengers Reign (Max): Co-creator Joe Bennett and the team of animators from Green Street Productions will explore and dive into the creative process that has turned their award-winning animated short into Max’s newest adult animation series. The panel features a first look into the season with a screening of the debut episode before it premieres on Max. (Room 405)

Friday, October 13

3:00 p.m. Goosebumps (Disney+ and Hulu): Join the team behind the chilling new series, inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling books, as they screen the premiere episode, debuting October 13. (Main Stage)

6:00 p.m. Shining Vale (Starz): Watch the Season 2 premiere of the hit horror-comedy. (Room 405)

6:00 p.m. Archer (FX): The hit animated spy comedy returns to the Big Apple for one last blow-out celebration! Join for a can’t-miss screening of never-before-seen footage and stay for additional surprises including a NYCC-exclusive giveaway and a very special announcement! (Main Stage)

6:45 p.m. Chucky (USA and Syfy): The murderous doll we all know and love is back for more mischief just in time for Halloween! Join Chucky for an exclusive screening of a new episode from the series and much more. (Empire Stage)

Saturday, October 14

12:15 p.m. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix): Bryan Lee O’Malley, BenDavid Grabinski, and Edgar Wright are bringing back the beloved cult-classic world of Scott Pilgrim with the upcoming series In this new reimagining of the beloved comics, Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Join Bryan & BenDavid for a Q&A and exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming anime series. (Room 405)

12:30 p.m. Krapopolis & Grimsburg (Fox): Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is. Created and exec produced by Dan Harmon, the series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell. Grimsburg, the all-new animated comedy starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, joins the iconic FOX Animation Domination block in 2024. Grimsburg centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son. (Main Stage)

Sunday, October 15

12:00 p.m. Monsters at Work (Disney+): Get your fix of monstrous surprises with a sneak peek screening ahead of its Season 2 debut. (Room 405)

1:15 p.m. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+): The highly anticipated Disney+ Original series makes its debut at New York Comic-Con with an exclusive sneak peek. Based on the best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, it tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers. When the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy sets off on an adventure of a lifetime with his friends, Grover and Annabeth, to find it and restore order to Olympus. (Empire Stage)