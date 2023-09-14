‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Advice Mattea Roach Gave Them for Second Chance Tournament

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s Second Chance Tournament continues and, with it comes plenty of sound advice, at least for player David Maybury, who credits former champions Mattea Roach and Rowan Ward with helping him keep cool under pressure.

During the show’s first break in the Jeopardy! round, David opened up about the words of wisdom he received from Roach and Ward while chatting with the game show’s host Ken Jennings.

“After my first game and things not going well, I really reached out to a lot of other contestants on Jeopardy! and I got the best advice from both Mattea Roach and from Rowan Ward, which is ‘Be joyful,'” he noted.

“‘Happy Dave is best Dave. Come here, this is an incredible experience, just enjoy it, be happy, and go from there.'”

Although the advice was good, it wasn’t good enough to clear David for the next round of the competition as lost against Jill Tucker. The magnetics engineer from Richmond, Virginia couldn’t outdo the operations manager from Mulino, Oregon. Up against the two was Hari Parameswaran, a hardware engineer from Cupertino, California.

While Jill won the game with $19,600, David still has a shot at making a comeback as this round will be combined with a second-day score. Could he take the lead with Roach and Ward’s advice? Only time will tell.

As viewers will recall, Roach played most recently in Jeopardy Masters against fellow champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and James Holzhauer. Meanwhile, Ward played in the coveted Tournament of Champions in 2022.

Stay tuned to see if their advice for Maybury takes effect as the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament continues.

