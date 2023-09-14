‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Told Mayim Bialik to Change Hosting Style Amid Backlash

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

In the latest episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, Jeopardy!‘s longtime producer, Sarah Whitcomb Foss, shared the advice she gave to Mayim Bialik when she first began hosting the show, and the ways they asked her to change.

Bialik was named one of the official hosts of Jeopardy! in 2022 alongside former super-champ Ken Jennings. It was a bit of a learning curve for both, but particularly for Bialik, who found it difficult to hide her astonishment at the contestants’ vast knowledge.

“I did not expect to enjoy watching while I’m up there as much as I do, and it’s hard not to get honestly starstruck by the contestants up here,” Bialik said during a Q&A with the Jeopardy! studio audience, a clip of which was shared on this week’s podcast.

“And I have to remember that I can’t be exceptionally surprised when they get things right… which I used to be,” the Big Bang Theory alum continued. “I used to be: ‘Wow, yes, you got it!’ So I try to be more chill about it.'”

After listening to the clip back, Foss shared, “I can say this is really true for Mayim. She is constantly impressed and often even surprised at how many things our Jeopardy! contestants can recall so quickly.”

But there was some fan backlash for Bialik’s hosting style, especially her frequent surprise at the contestants answering tough questions correctly.

“So it was something we talked about in the beginning. That, as impressive as it is, just say ‘Yes, correct, you got it,'” Foss continued. “Because they are amazing, and you are going to be continually impressed by their knowledge.”

In another Q&A clip, Bialik was asked what advice she received before stepping into the role of Jeopardy! host.

“Well, usually, when people say ‘be yourself,’ that’s supposed to be encouraging,” the Blossom star said with a laugh. “But here, being myself is actually not what I want to be. I want to be the best Jeopardy host I can be, which means curbing a lot of the inner monologue and, in many cases, inner criticism about the way I say things or the way I speak or the way I’m trying to facilitate what we’re doing here.”

To sum it up, Bialik said the best way to approach the show is, “Be like Alex Trebek, I think is the best advice that I think about, to the best of my ability.”

Bialik is currently on hiatus from Jeopardy! as she sits out in solidarity with the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes.

