The biggest names in country music will be performing at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.

NBC and Peacock have announced that Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith, and Wynonna Judd will take the stage with must-see performances at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. Hosted by Little Big Town, the show will air live on Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c, simultaneously on NBC and Peacock, from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

As part of the awards show, NBC and Peacock are honoring Grammy Award-nominated country legend Toby Keith with the Country Icon Award and Grammy Award-winning singer and performer Wynonna Judd with the Country Champion Award.

The two-hour event will lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes, and surprise moments. It’s the only award show for the people and by the people, with the biggest and best country music has to offer, voted entirely by the fans.

“We’re excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year’s biggest celebration in country music to Nashville,” said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, in a statement when the telecast was announced in March. “Country fans are passionate about their music and there’s no better place to host this event than from country music’s biggest stage.”

There will also be Backstage Live: People’s Choice Country Awards for those looking for more than just the usual award show. The livestream will air on Peacock, PCA Twitter, NBC Twitter/Facebook/YouTube, TODAY All Day/Twitter, E! News Twitter/Facebook/YouTube/E! Online, Access Twitter/YouTube and Circle social platforms. It will feature red-carpet arrivals, backstage chats, and everything behind the scenes.

Den of Thieves produces People’s Choice Country Awards. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

People’s Choice Country Awards, Live, Thursday, September 28, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock