Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Renewed for Season 2

It’s official: Netflix‘s One Piece has been confirmed for a Season 2!

In a special video, creator Eiichiro Oda announced (clandestinely through a live-action transponder snail), “It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it. To everyone who’s been a fan of ONE PIECE for years, and to those who experienced ONE PIECE for the first time, thank you so much. Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!” Check out the video below.

ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

One Piece has been the number 1 title globally on Netflix, with over 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks since its debut (on August 31). “The series reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and debuted at No. 1 in 46,” according to the streamer. “Certified Fresh with a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes from 10,000+ ratings, it’s among Netflix’s highest audiences scores ever. A social media sensation with more than 4 billion search impressions for #onepiecenetflix on TikTok alone, ONE PIECE continues to generate buzz and trend globally across social platforms.”

Based on the popular manga and anime series of the same name, One Piece follows the misadventures of a young pirate named Monkey D. Luffy, who sails the seas for the mythical One Piece treasure and to become the King of the Pirates alongside his Straw Hat Pirates.

The series stars Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

One Piece, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix