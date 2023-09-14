[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

Maybe you’ve been using this time between seasons — longer than usual, with the ongoing Hollywood strikes — to binge some of your favorite shows. Maybe you’re looking for some recommendations. Well, we turned to Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri (who plays firefighter Darren Ritter) to get his picks when he stopped by TV Insider before the actors’ strike.

Like many, he’s very into Succession — though at the time, he hadn’t watched the final season of the drama he said is “like if Game of Thrones and The Wolf of Wall Street and Shakespeare had a baby.” Since he’d saved the episodes, he was excited “to just watch the whole thing from front to end.”

Another hit he chose was Abbott Elementary, explaining, “I love teachers. Teachers are dope. They’re so rad. They deserve more. And the fact that there is a show that centers them in the narrative that’s really funny and smart, it’s just a good time.”

His final pick was the anime Spy X Family. “It’s this really cute — but also really fun and action-y — show that just puts me in a good mood,” Kyri shared. “Don’t judge me. Judge yourself because you haven’t seen it.”

Chicago Fire left off with a couple cliffhangers — watch Kyri’s reactions to those and more big moments from Season 11 here — including whether firefighter Randy ‘Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) will survive after getting injured on the job (and last seen bleeding out) and what paramedic Sylvie Brett’s (Kara Killmer) answer will be to firefighter Matt Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) proposal.

Watch the full video above for more from Kyri about what’s in his queue.

Chicago Fire, Season 12, TBA, NBC (Seasons 1-11, Streaming Now, Peacock)

A version of this appears in TV Insider‘s September issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.